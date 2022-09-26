AP News Summary at 9:23 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. One emergency management director says “this is not a drill.” Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Ian is already getting stronger and is forecast to move quickly over Cuba's western tip Monday. Then it will turn northward and slow down over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, conditions ripe for brewing the strongest hurricanes. Forecasters say the storm surge could reach 10 feet. Hundreds of thousands of people could face mandatory evacuation orders.

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

Putin's call-up fuels Russians' anger, protests and violence

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Five days after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has triggered outraged protests across Russia, a fearful exodus of men of fighting age from the country, and acts of violence. There have been demonstrations — not just in the usual places like Moscow and St. Petersburg — but also in the remote far north province of Yakutia and in the poor, southern region of Dagestan. A gunman opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and gravely wounded the military commandant. One analyst says Putin is risking a lot because of the mobilization and is losing some support.

Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market

Stocks closed broadly lower Wall Street and the Dow Jones Industrial Average became the last of the major U.S. indexes to fall into what’s known as a bear market. The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and energy stocks. The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

Japan holding state funeral for ex-leader Abe amid tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Tension, rather than sadness, is filling Japan as a rare state funeral for the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe deeply splits the nation. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan's longest-serving modern political leader deserves the honor of a state ceremony. But Abe was one of Japan's most divisive modern figures. And controversy has grown since his assassination in July over his and the ruling party's ties to the ultra-conservative, South Korea-based Unification Church. Opponents say the money spent on the funeral should be spent elsewhere. The 4,300 attendees at the funeral include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties, He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

PHOENIX (AP) — Women seeking abortions across Arizona were forced to find alternatives beyond the state’s borders after a court ruling last week cleared the way for prosecutors to charge doctors and others who help a woman end a pregnancy unless her life is in danger. The state’s major abortion providers immediately halted procedures and canceled appointments. Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year.

17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has killed 17 people and wounded 24 others in a school in central Russia. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow. The governor of the region said the gunman killed himself after the attack. Russia's Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school, and the governor said he was a patient at a psychiatric facility. He used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. An investigation has been launched on multiple murder charges.

Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It’s been over a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today. Many of these people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding they have rarely before experienced, which some experts say could be worsened by the effects of climate change. The problem confronting the region is that storms approaching from the south, as Hurricane Ian is on track to do, push huge volumes of water up into shallow Tampa Bay and are likely to inundate homes and businesses with up to 10 feet of storm surge.

Harrowing film tells of Las Vegas shooting and its aftermath

NEW YORK (AP) — The harrowing new film “11 Minutes” gives a vivid picture of what it was like to go through the Las Vegas country music massacre five years ago, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It also tells the stories of humanity that night, and how people worked to recover both physically and emotionally. The film was initiated by Ashley Hoff, a woman in the documentary business who was standing four rows deep listening to Jason Aldean when the gunshots began on Oct. 1, 2017. The film, over three hours long and unspooling in four parts, debuts Tuesday on the Paramount+ streaming service.