AP News Summary at 9:24 p.m. EDT

Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition.

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred 18 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp’s victory Tuesday sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched. Perdue was courted by Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with the former president’s effort to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of “anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the U.S. Tass says foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares. Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments. McDonald’s announced this month that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia.

N. Korea launches ballistic missiles after Biden leaves Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched three ballistic missiles toward the sea hours after President Joe Biden ended his trip to Asia. During his meetings, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North’s nuclear threat. The missile launches also came as the country makes a much-disputed claim that its COVID-19 outbreak is weakening. South Korea's military said it boosted its surveillance posture and maintained readiness in coordination with the U.S. The launches were North Korea’s 17th round of missile firings this year as it continues to try to advance its weapons systems. U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials have said North Korea could soon conduct a nuclear test as well.

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state where 26 school children and educators were killed a decade ago are breaking for the families in Texas. The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse. The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors. Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis. They point to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market. Safety and manufacturing rules imposed by U.S. regulators make it hard for smaller companies to enter the market. And federal contracting rules also favor the largest manufacturers who can offer the lowest prices on formula. Those government rules are aimed at assuring safe, affordable formula. But they are now getting renewed scrutiny because of the shortage.

Witness for Depp cryptically contradicts key Heard witness

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard heard a snippet of testimony contradicting one of Heard’s key witnesses, but much of the context was stripped away. The witness, Jennifer Howell, testified Tuesday via recorded deposition that she wrote an email to Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, begging her to tell the truth. But Howell's testimony was severely constrained, even though court documents not seen by the jury spell out Howell's allegations in far greater detail. Henriquez is the only witness who testified that she personally witnessed Depp striking Heard. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Osaka's mental health discussion resonates at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s 2022 French Open is over following a first-round loss. The players remaining in the tournament see and hear products of her frank discussion about anxiety and depression a year ago. Changes at Roland Garros include new “quiet rooms” and three on-call psychiatrists. There also is a broader sense that mental health is a far-less-taboo topic than it once was. Several professional tennis players credit Osaka with helping bring the subject out of the shadows for their sport and helping foster more awareness and concern. As a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, Osaka's decisions to withdraw from Roland Garros last year and explain her reasons for it resonated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0