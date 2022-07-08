AP News Summary at 9:25 a.m. EDT

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. Broadcaster NHK reported that he said he wanted to kill Abe for reasons unrelated to politics.

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

TOKYO (AP) — Shinzo Abe was a political blueblood groomed for power. Japan’s longest serving prime minister, he was also perhaps the most polarizing, complex politician in recent Japanese history. Abe, who was assassinated Friday, angered both liberals at home and World War II victims in Asia with his hawkish push to revamp the military and his revisionist view that Japan was given an unfair verdict by history for its brutal past. At the same time, he revitalized Japan’s economy, led efforts for the nation to take a stronger role in Asia and served as a rare beacon of political stability before stepping down two years ago for health reasons.

US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow price increases. The past year’s streak of robust hiring has been good for job seekers and has led to higher pay for many employees. But it has also helped fuel the highest inflation in four decades and heightened pressure on the Fed to further slow borrowing and spending. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, matching a near-50-year low that was reached before the pandemic struck in early 2020.

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion. The president faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The White House said Friday that Biden has committed to doing “everything in his power” to protect access to “safe and legal abortion.”

'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.

UK leader hopefuls jostle as Johnson digs in for final weeks

LONDON (AP) — A field of candidates to replace departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape Friday, even as some Conservative Party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected in the next couple of months. Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the House of Commons’ influential Foreign Affairs Committee, became the second candidate to declare he is running, after Attorney General Suella Braverman. Johnson announced his resignation as party leader on Thursday but said he would stay in post as prime minister until his successor is chosen. That decision did not sit well with some of his Conservative colleagues, who worry Johnson lacks the authority to hang on.

Gun applicants in NY will have to hand over social accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits by requiring people seeking to carry concealed handguns to hand over their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.” It’s an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups as missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings. But some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and how it will address free speech concerns. Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they’ll have the resources.

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two sides. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise" on issues affecting its “core interests," which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Li said China's military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity." Such language is fairly routine and Li was also quoted in a Defense Ministry news release saying China hoped to “further strengthen dialogue, handle risks, and promote cooperation, rather than deliberately creating confrontation, provoking incidents and becoming mutually exclusive."

G-20 diplomats fail on unity over Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations have failed to find common ground over Russia's war in Ukraine and its global impacts. Talks Friday were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 heard an emotional plea for unity from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus remained elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. The meeting opened only hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and had just started when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot. Both men are well known to the G-20 family.

Blatter and Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court. The pair were among soccer’s most powerful figures before being embroiled in corruption investigations. Swiss prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand had requested a 20-month suspended prison sentence for each at the end of the trial at the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland in Bellinzona. The case was centered around a $2 million payment from FIFA to French soccer great Platini with Blatter’s approval in 2011. Both men argued they had a verbal agreement in 1998 for Platini to be paid extra salary for work as Blatter’s presidential adviser from 1998 to 2002.