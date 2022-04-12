AP News Summary at 9:27 a.m. EDT

'It's not the end': The children who survived Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. The many bright playgrounds in the town, once a popular community with good schools near the capital, Kyiv, are empty. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN," Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that "it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”

Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot. A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station. Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion. Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

UK government: Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he will be issued a fine for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices. The office said Tuesday Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will also be fined. The “partygate” scandal has angered many in Britain and seen dozens of politicians and officials investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions. Police sent questionnaires to more than 100 people, including the prime minister, and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.

Ukraine probes claim poisonous substance dropped in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on besieged Mariupol, as Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war. Thwarted in his apparent ambition to overrun the Ukrainian capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now building up forces for a new offensive in the Donbas. He insisted Tuesday that his campaign would achieve its goals. He said that Russia had withstood what he called the Western sanctions “blitz” and claimed sanctions would backfire on the West. As Ukrainian forces brace for a new attack, Ukraine's deputy defense minister said it was possible phosphorus munitions had been used. They cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons.

US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. The Labor Department said its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2% from February to March, up from a 0.8% increase from January to February.

Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown. That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket. The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors. The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen. A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer. Biden's administration is intensifying its efforts to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies

KIAMBU COUNTY, Kenya (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies even harder to find and pinched farmers, especially those in the developing world. Higher fertilizer prices are making the world’s food supply more expensive and less abundant, as farmers skimp on nutrients for their crops and get lower yields. While the ripples will be felt by grocery shoppers in wealthy countries, the squeeze on food supplies will land hardest on families in poorer countries. The fertilizer crunch threatens to further limit worldwide food supplies, already constrained by the disruption of crucial grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine.

Potential far-right victory in France seen as threat to EU

PARIS (AP) — A win for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential race would have immense repercussions on the functioning of the European Union. Experts say her coming to power would damage the democratic values and commercial rules of the 27-nation bloc and would threaten the EU’s common front and sanctions that have been built in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent president with strong pro-European views, and Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist, are facing each other in the presidential runoff on April 24. All polls show Macron is the favorite in the vote, but Le Pen has significantly narrowed the gap compared with the last presidential election five years ago.

National Urban League finds State of Black America is grim

ATLANTA (AP) — The National Urban League has released its annual report on the State of Black America, and its findings are grim. This year's Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9 percent of the pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made gains in economic indicators and measures of health, they've fallen farther behind whites in education, social justice and civic engagement. Urban League President Marc Morial says the index shows how hard it is to overcome systemic racism that's made life harder in many ways for people of color. The civil rights organization is launching a “Reclaim Your Vote” campaign. Morial says change starts at the ballot box.

