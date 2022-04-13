AP News Summary at 9:36 a.m. EDT

Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep are visiting Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled country. The Wednesday trip comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were due to meet the Ukrainian leader. All four countries worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. Russia invaded on Feb. 24. According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters. The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.

Biden: Russia war a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden says Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Speaking Tuesday in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine. He told reporters "it's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy praised Biden's comments. France's president declined to take his rhetoric that far in comments Wednesday.

Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. Tuesday morning's attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. Authorities had initially identified James as a person of interest. Police believe James rented a van possibly connected to the violence. Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Adams.

A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID's cruel US toll

Soon, likely in the next few weeks, the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will surpass 1 million. Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss -- one by one by one. If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that’s been lost with the deaths of 1 million. From the first deaths on the West Coast to the soaring toll in New York, and then every place in between, the nation has been marked by unfathomable loss. COVID-19 has left an estimated 194,000 children in the U.S. without one or both of their parents. It has deprived communities of leaders, teachers and caregivers. It has robbed us of expertise and persistence, humor and devotion.

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express. The Russians appear not to have put a high priority on arms interdiction, perhaps because their air force is leery of flying into Ukraine’s air defenses to search out and attack supply convoys on the move. The Russians have struck fixed sites like arms depots and fuel storage locations but to limited effect.

'It can't be fixed:' In shattered Irpin, signs of homecoming

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Heartened by Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine's capital region, residents of the town of Irpin have started coming home, at least to what’s left. The pounding sounds from a sixth-floor window and the risk of falling glass are not destruction, but rebuilding. Irpin saw desperate scenes of flight just weeks ago. Terrified residents picked their way under a bridge intentionally destroyed by Ukrainian forces to slow the Russian advance toward Kyiv. Now, a long line of cars waits to cross a recently improvised bridge allowing access between the town and the capital. The early returnees are among the 7 million Ukrainians displaced inside their country by the war.

Search and rescue efforts bolstered in Philippine disaster

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least 56 people have been killed and 28 remain missing in landslides and floods after a summer tropical depression unleashed pounding rain in the central and southern Philippines. Officials said nearly 200 villagers were injured mostly in the landslides in the hard-hit city of Baybay in central Leyte province. More rescuers and heavy equipment, including backhoes, arrived in the landslide-hit villages in Baybay. Its mayor, Jose Carlos Cari, said the weather cleared Wednesday, allowing the search and rescue work to go full force. Forty-seven of the dead were recovered from the landslides that hit six Baybay villages, while nine others drowned in floodwaters in four central and southern provinces.

Anxieties resurface as gunfire erupts on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks under Times Square. The new mayor vowed to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.” But Tuesday saw an attack that evoked many riders’ deepest fears. At least 33 gunshots rang out on a rush-hour train car in Brooklyn. At least 10 people were wounded by gunfire. It was a searing reminder of the city’s battle with gun violence and the specter of terror-like attacks that hangs over New York and its subway system.

California reparations panel to meet in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force meets in person Wednesday for the first time since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago. The live meeting also comes mere weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved or free Black people in the U.S. before the 20th century. The two-day event will be held at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco’s historic Fillmore district. It was once thriving with African American night clubs and shops until redevelopment forced out residents. Its pastor is Rev. Amos Brown, task force vice chair and president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0