AP News Summary at 9:27 a.m. EDT

How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Never before has the National Archives and Records Administration been caught up in a criminal investigation of a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings. Archives workers operate away from the public eye, behind the marble façade of its building in downtown Washington where they stand as guardians and custodians of American history. Today, the institution of record-keepers faces threats and a looming Senate confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next archivist could get complicated.

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. Gorbachev has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. Gorbachev died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was buried Saturday at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa.

Gorbachev's marriage, like his politics, broke the mold

When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at a Moscow cemetery he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa. The two had shared the world stage for more than a decade in a visibly close marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of his predecessors just as his openness to political reform did. In later years, he kept Raisa’s memory alive and embraced his status as a lonely widower. For her part, Raisa Gorbachev was more visible than previous Soviet first ladies, with a direct way of speaking, a polished manner and fashionable clothes. She accompanied him on his travels and they discussed policy and politics together.

Fuel leak disrupts NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket has sprung another fuel leak. The problem cropped up at daybreak Saturday as the Florida launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot rocket. Within minutes, a hydrogen fuel leak was detected around the engine section at the bottom of the rocket. Engineers are scrambling to plug the leak as the countdown continues toward an afternoon liftoff. NASA is trying to send an empty crew capsule around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts climb aboard. If this five-week demo goes well, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. Astronauts last walked on the moon 50 years ago.

Texas children grapple with trauma after school massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students who survived the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are spending the summer with a host of mental health issues including grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. One 11-year-old girl was hospitalized for weeks due to her racing heart following the massacre at Robb Elementary. Another girl hides when she sees people who resemble the gunman who killed 21 people at her school. Meanwhile, parents find themselves unable to help and worry about access to adequate mental health care in the largely Hispanic town.

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have signed initiative petitions for ballot measures in several states that would expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana. But voters might not get a say on those proposed ballot initiatives. Recent decisions by Republican officials or judges have blocked votes in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Those officials or judges said the petitions contained flawed wording, procedural shortcomings or insufficient signatures. Appeals are pending in some states. The Republican pushback against the initiative process is part of a trend that gained steam after Democratic-aligned groups began using initiatives to force votes on policies that Republican legislatures had opposed.

Border Patrol: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

Officials say at least nine migrants died when dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that it responded Thursday to a report of a large number if people crossing the Mexican border. CBP says U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three more. It says U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. CBP says officials on both sides of the border continue to search for victims.

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump is coming to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of the candidates he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest nuclear plant has stopped supplying Ukrainian-held territories with electricity, Kremlin-backed authorities said Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog continued their mission at the site. The Russian-appointed city administration in Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located, blamed technical difficulties caused by an alleged Ukrainian shelling attack on Saturday morning, which they said had destroyed a key power line. Moscow and Kyiv continue to trade blame for shelling at and around the nuclear plant. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops late Friday launched another attempt to seize the plant despite the presence of the IAEA monitors.

Who gets to tell the story of a historic civil rights site?

A fight is brewing in Tennessee over a legendary civil rights and labor organizing center whose alumni and supporters include Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt. The original Highlander Folk School was shut down and sold off in the 1960s as white Tennessee politicians tried to stop the civil rights movement. One of the few buildings left is the Highlander library. Preservationists restored the building and want it listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the Highlander Research and Education Center never stopped working from a new location. These social justice activists want the building returned so they can tell its story.