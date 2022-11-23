AP News Summary at 9:29 a.m. EST

Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A witness says a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store. Six people died in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days. Police said the gunman was dead when they found him. He apparently killed himself. There was no clear motive for the shooting. It left four people in the hospital. A shopper told a local TV station that the store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Power outages in Ukrainian cities, Moldova after new strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A punishing new barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure has caused power outages across large parts of the country as well as neighboring Moldova, adding to damage to Ukraine’s power network and misery for civilians as winter begins. Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession on Wednesday, suggesting a barrage of strikes. In several regions, authorities reported strikes on critical infrastructure. Officials in Kyiv said that three people were dead and nine wounded in the capital after a Russian strike hit a two-story building. Russia has been pounding the power grid and other facilities with missiles and exploding drones for weeks, seemingly aiming to turn the cold and dark of winter into a weapon.

Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of rush hour, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what Israeli police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first blast on Wednesday went off near a bus stop that's usually crowded with commuters on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. The victim was identified as a high-school age Jewish seminary student. The violence came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high amid Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. There has been an uptick in recent weeks in attacks by Palestinians.

Workers protest, beaten at virus-hit Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Videos and postings on Chinese social media say workers at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls. Videos that said they were filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou showed thousands of people in masks confronting police in white protective suits with riot shields. One person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back. Postings on social media said they were protesting unspecified contract violations. The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management,” which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact.

Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany’s players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in an apparent rebuke of FIFA’s clampdown on plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar. The team lined up in the traditional formation before Wednesday’s game against Japan and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand. It seemed to be a response to FIFA’s warning to the seven European federations that players would be penalized if they wore colorful “One Love” armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. Qatar has been under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homesexuality.

Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since August but still remained low by historic standards. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,750. Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs and the current low levels shows that American workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

Monsoon rains force halt in Indonesia quake rescue efforts

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Searchers in Indonesia have rescued a 6-year-old boy who was trapped for two days under the rubble of his house, which collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 271 people. Heavy monsoon rains lashed survivors in makeshift shelters and forced a suspension of rescue efforts. The death toll was likely to rise with many people still missing, some remote devastated areas still unreachable, and more than 2,000 people injured in Monday’s 5.6 magnitude quake. Hospitals near the epicenter on densely populated Java island were already overwhelmed. More than 12,000 army personnel were deployed Wednesday to bolster search efforts.

Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist

BERLIN (AP) — A senior official in southern Germany says that organized crime groups were likely behind the theft of a huge horde of ancient gold coins stolen from a museum this week. The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement near the present-day town of Manchning and were on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum. Bavaria’s minister of science and arts said Wednesday that all of the museum’s security systems, along with Manching’s entire telephone network, had been disabled during the heist. Authorities fear the treasure, worth millions of dollars, could be melted down.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.

Review: A crowdpleasing whodunnit in Netflix's ‘Glass Onion'

Rian Johnson brings back Daniel Craig's southern detective Benoit Blanc to solve a new murder in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which opens in theaters this week for one week before hitting Netflix on Dec. 23. This time Blanc heads to a private island in Greece to observe a group of wealthy, self-anointed disruptors played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. In her review, AP Film writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is bigger and funnier than the first with a layered central mystery. “Glass Onion” is rated PG-13.