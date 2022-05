AP News Summary at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman says the court has no comment. The Associated Press couldn't immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of an apparent draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people have access to decisions before they’re published.

Live updates | Russian forces storm Mariupol steel plant

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment that is holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has confirmed to The Associated Press that Russian forces have started to storm the plant on Tuesday. The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered its military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off. Sviatoslav Palamar said “it is true” that the huge steelworks — the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in a city otherwise controlled by Moscow’s forces — was being stormed. The development comes amid a U.N. effort to evacuate civilians from the plant.

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

Inside the Met Gala: Glitter, glamour and 275,000 pink roses

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking at the schmoozing guests at the Met Gala cocktail reception, TV host James Corden summed up the scene in a word: “Classy.” This wasn’t a night for ripped jeans; the stars came in the best Gilded Age finery they could muster. The museum was carpeted with a head-spinning 275,000 deep pink roses, and in a particularly Met Gala-esque moment, a fun band snaking through the cocktail room was led by none other than Grammy winner Jon Batiste. Despite the fun, for some attendees, the Gilded Age’s connotation of wealth inequality wasn’t lost.

India's Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr amid attacks on community

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Muslims across India have marked Eid al-Fitr by offering prayers outside mosques. However, the celebrations this year follow a series of attacks against the religious minority during the month of Ramadan. Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have surged across the country in the last month, including stone throwing between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions and subsequent demolitions by authorities of a number of properties belonging mostly to Muslims. In the capital, New Delhi, hundreds gathered at the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, to offer Eid prayers for the first time in the last two years due to pandemic restrictions.

Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. State media say a 1,000-bed hospital built for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished in case it's needed. The number of new cases in the Chinese capital remains steady, however, with another 62 reported on Tuesday. China has stuck to its strict “zero-COVID” approach that restricts travel, tests entire cities and sets up sprawling facilities to try to isolate every infected person. Lockdowns start with buildings and neighborhoods but become citywide if the virus spreads widely.

Ukrainian refugees at camp in Mexico City await US action

MEXICO CITY (AP) — On a dusty field on the east side of Mexico’s sprawling capital, some 500 Ukrainian refugees are waiting in large tents under a searing sun for the United States government to tell them they can come. The camp has only been open a week and 50 to 100 people are arriving every day. Some have already been to the U.S. border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun, anywhere they could find a ticket from Europe. Advocates are urging the U.S. government to process their cases quickly.

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he's innocent

JERUSALEM (AP) — It's been nearly six years since Israel accused Mohammed el-Halabi of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. He has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention. World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government, have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. El Halabi’s lawyer says he has rejected multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free years ago. Israel says it stands by the charges, and the prosecution has requested another hearing on May 9 to extend his detention.

Wall Street points lower ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets pointed toward losses before markets opened on Tuesday as investors awaited a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 both declined 0.2% with less than two hours before markets open. Investors are expecting another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week as it and other central banks accelerate efforts to curb inflation. The central bank is expected to raise short-term interest rates by double the usual amount when it releases its latest statement on Wednesday. It has already raised its key overnight rate once this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0