AP News Summary at 9:38 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.

From 'an attempted coup' to chaos, searing moments of Jan. 6

Through eight hearings, 20 live witnesses and dozens of hours of recorded testimony, the House Jan. 6 committee has focused its case squarely on former President Donald Trump. The committee has disclosed stunning evidence about the Capitol insurrection over six weeks of hearings. It has laid out in vivid detail what it calls an “attempted coup” by Trump as he desperately sought to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Culling material from more than 1,000 witnesses, lawmakers have shown that officials inside the government fought Trump’s schemes at every turn, calling them “nuts” and “unhinged.” From jaw-dropping testimony to shocking video and never-before-seen documents, revelations came fast during the tightly scripted hearings.

Supreme Court leak probe: So many questions, so few answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than 24 hours after the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach.” Since then? Pretty much silence. The Supreme Court won’t say whether it's still investigating. The court also won’t say whether the leaker has been identified or whether anyone has been disciplined. Or whether an outside law firm or the FBI has been called in. Or whether the court will ever offer an accounting of what transpired. Or whether it's taken steps to try to prevent a repeat. To these and other emailed questions, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said by email: “The Court has no comment.”

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. A Ukrainian spokesperson described Saturday’s attack as “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deal. The Ukrainian military says two Russian cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others. The Foreign Ministry said Russia would bear full responsibility if the war in Ukraine results in a global food crisis. Elsewhere, Russia fired missiles Saturday at an airfield and a railway in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukraine launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied southern region.

In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In the aftermath of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of victims and many residents are navigating mixed emotions as they channel their grief and fury into demands for change. In the close-knit community, accountability can mean calling for the job of your friend, neighbor or employer. There are signs of political mobilization. The school board is considering firing police Chief Pete Arredondo over the slow law enforcement response to the killing of 21 people. The mere possibility of firing Arredondo after months of resistance from local officials stands as a demonstration of the victims’ families’ rising political clout.

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia (AP) — After a bruising opening to his general election campaign for the U.S. Senate, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker is trying to deflect attention back onto Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. He's trying to saddle the incumbent with the weight of high inflation and President Joe Biden’s poor standing with Georgia voters. Republicans in Washington and Georgia quietly admit it’s the best — if not the only — way Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and political novice, can win in a newfound battleground state that the GOP insists still leans its way.

Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis’ trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church’s missionary legacy in the Americas. Francis has said his weeklong visit, which begins Sunday, is a “penitential pilgrimage” to beg forgiveness on Canadian soil for the “evil” done to Native peoples by Catholic missionaries. His tone of repentance signals a marked shift for the papacy, which has long acknowledged abuses in the residential schools and strongly asserted the rights and dignity of Indigenous peoples. But past popes have also hailed the sacrifice and holiness of the European Catholic missionaries who brought Christianity to the Americas.

'Day by day': Trade bans, inflation send food prices soaring

As inflation surges around the world, politicians are scrambling for ways to keep food affordable as people increasingly protest the soaring cost of living. One knee-jerk response has been food export bans aimed at protecting domestic prices and supplies as a growing number of governments in developing nations try to show a nervous public that their needs will be met. For business owners, the rising cost of cooking ingredients has prompted them to raise prices. For consumers, it has meant paying more for the same or lesser quality food or curbing certain habits altogether. Food prices had been steadily climbing because of drought, supply chain issues, and high energy and fertilizer costs. Export bans add to the crunch.

Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe Florida Man has finally met his match. Meet Florida Sheriff. On any given day one or more of the state’s 67 sheriffs step into the social media spotlight, taking on the common criminal in news conferences that often go viral. Take Bob Johnson in Florida's Panhandle who recently invited residents to gun safety classes so they could learn to more accurately shoot at suspected home invaders. Or Wayne Ivey who broadcasts a regular “Wheel of Fugitive” show over in Melbourne. Or Lee County's Carmine Marceno whose news conferences are often made-for-YouTube productions. Then, there's Polk County's Grady Judd who targets drug dealers, prostitution rings, gangs and human traffickers in his folksy Southern drawl.