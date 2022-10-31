AP News Summary at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Poll workers train for conflict: 'A little nervous? I am.'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation. And that's especially acute in swing states like Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, The Associated Press observed earlier this month as the city's chief elections official talked with poll workers about what to expect. Claire Woodall-Vogg instructed the group in how to handle potential problems. She told them that observers have a vital role to play in democracy, but if they cross a line they'll have to leave — even if it takes police.

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet the morning after the results came in -- and congratulations poured in from world leaders -- Bolsonaro still hadn't publicly conceded nor reacted in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend. It was the country’s worst disaster in years. Police officers are analyzing video taken by about 50 security cameras in the Itaewon area and video clips posted on social media. They are also interviewing witnesses to find out exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed. The dead included about 26 foreign nationals. Tens of thousands of people including the president and other top officials have visited special memorial sites, placed white flowers and bowed deeply to honor the dead.

Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes has hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine. The attacks on Monday morning knocked out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 80% of consumers in the city were left without water supplies and that local authorities are working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible. The attacks occurred just before the Czech prime minister and many top members of his government arrived in Kyiv in the latest show of support from European leaders for Ukraine.

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation’s oldest public and private universities. The justices are hearing arguments Monday in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. Following the overturning of the nearly 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, the cases offer another test of whether the court now dominated by conservatives will move the law to the right on another of the nation’s most contentious cultural issues.

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams are searching for people missing after a 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, killing at least 133 people. As families mourned the dead, attention was turning Monday to the reasons for the colonial era bridge's collapse, which plunged more than 100 people into the Machchu river. Live video reports showed hundreds of people clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The suspension bridge had reopened four days earlier after six months of repairs. Officials said it was overloaded with tourists drawn to the attraction during the Hindu festival season.

Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were picked for the case, the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president.

Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Family members say an Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury. Broken Arrow police on Sunday identified the two adults as Brian and Brittney Nelson but provided no new information on whether both adults were involved in the killings of the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13. Brian Nelson's parents told the Tulsa World that their son had been plagued by severe headaches after he suffered a concussion at work. The couple had also filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing $138,000 in debt that was almost entirely student loans.

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — For centuries people in southern France have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels, heat waves and droughts which are making water sources salty and lands infertile, leaving bull-herders to rethink their livelihoods. Scientists in the region say the Camarague risks losing both its economic and cultural worth as well as its natural beauty if interventions aren’t taken to help curb climate change. Top climate experts around the world say sea levels will continue to rise and that drastic action is needed to stop making the problem worse.

World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween

No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: the Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night. The fuzzy, green Phillies mascot is always a fan favorite, and is set to entertain the crowd at the first World Series game in Philly since 2009. Philadelphia went 5-0 at home in eliminating defending World Series champion Atlanta and San Diego in the playoffs, outscoring them by a total of 35-15. Syndergaard will start against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr.