AP News Summary at 9:31 a.m. EDT

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Watergate and Jan. 6 are a half-century apart, in vastly different eras, and they were about different things. But in both episodes, a Republican president tried to do an end run around democracy. Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in that eventually consumed Richard Nixon's presidency. The anniversary intersects with the continuing House hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Mysteries from both affairs endure. Is there a smoking gun yet to emerge in the investigation into Donald Trump's actions leading to the insurrection? And why did Nixon indulge in political malfeasance when he was on a smooth path to reelection?

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Heated' Trump, Pence's near miss with mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its third public hearing, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. It has also attempted to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.

Takeaways from AP interview: Biden on inflation, US psyche

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the state of the economy, his concerns about the national mood and his commitment to standing up to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Some key takeaways: Biden blames gas prices for the nation’s economic pessimism, saying before prices started rising things were "much more optimistic.” Biden maintained Thursday that he’s optimistic about the country’s future and that Americans should feel it, too. But it's unclear whether Biden’s rhetoric will have a tangible impact on the nation’s glum outlook when the majority of voters say the country is on the wrong track.

As Russia presses assault, Ukraine given possible path to EU

LYSYCHANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership. That's a symbolic boost for the embattled country but one that did not slow a Russian onslaught in the east that is taking civilian lives and flattening cities. The possibility of membership in a union created to safeguard peace on the continent fulfils a wish of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the many Western-looking citizens resisting Russia’s invasion. The latest embrace of Ukraine by its European allies also marks another setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched his war nearly four months ago hoping to pull his ex-Soviet neighbor back into Russia’s sphere of influence. Putin was scheduled to address Russia’s showpiece economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Alabama church shooting kills 2, wounds 1; suspect detained

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody. The attack happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack. The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. The violence comes a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. The court declined to take the case Friday. Nassar says he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on provocative comments by a judge who called him a “monster.” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.” She told Nassar that she had signed his death warrant with a 40-year sentence. Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts, dancers and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatments for hip and leg injuries.

Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — After the severe flooding, business owners in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are trying to figure out how they’ll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Officials are hoping Gardiner, Red Lodge and other small communities can draw visitors even without access to the park. But some business owners are growing frustrated at the cancellations.

T-shirts? Ice cream? Retailers cash in on Juneteenth

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers and marketers have been quick to commemorate Juneteenth with an avalanche of merchandise from ice cream to T-shirts to party favors. But many are getting backlash on social media for what critics say is undermining the day. Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday last year to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A search for Juneteenth items among online sellers like Amazon and J.C. Penney produced everything from toothpicks with pan-African flags to party plates and balloons. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, apologized last month after getting slammed on social media for a Juneteenth ice cream flavor of swirled red velvet and cheesecake under its store label Great Value.

As Po dries up, Italy's food and energy supplies are at risk

BORETTO, Italy (AP) — Water is so low in large stretches of Italy’s largest river that local residents are walking through the middle of the expanse of sand and shipwrecks are resurfacing, but authorities fear there’ll be far greater consequences for farmers and local populations. The drying up of the Po, which runs 652 kilometers (405 miles) from the northwestern city of Turin to Venice, is jeopardizing drinking water in Italy’s densely populated and highly industrialized districts and threatening irrigation in the most intensively farmed part of the country. Northern Italy hasn’t seen rainfall for more than 110 days and this year’s snowfall is down by 70%. It’s triggering the worst drought in 70 years, according to the Po River Basin Authority.

