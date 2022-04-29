AP News Summary at 9:31 p.m. EDT

Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on anyone suspected of aiding Russian troops under laws enacted by Ukraine’s parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Feb. 24 invasion. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison for acts of collaborating with the invaders or showing public support for them. Not all Ukrainians oppose the invasion, and pro-Moscow sentiment is more common among Russian-speaking residents of the Donbas, an industrial region in the east. Business executives, mayors and other state officials, and members of the military are among those who have gone over to the Russian side, and Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said more than 200 criminal cases have been opened.

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is working doggedly to broker an evacuation of civilians suffering in the ruins of Mariupol. The negotiations continued on Friday, as Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital. The mayor of Mariupol says the situation inside a steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire and citizens “are begging to get saved.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east.

Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine

Relatives say a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, in the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. According to an online fundraising page, Cancel had volunteered with his local fire department in New York while in high school, and he had a 7-month-old son. His widow, Brittany Cancel, told Fox News she sees her husband as a hero. President Joe Biden said: “It’s very sad. He left a little baby behind.”

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward.

Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian assailants have hot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, in a fresh attack that would further fuel Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have soared in the past two months. Early Saturday, the Israeli military said the attackers arrived at Ariel settlement entrance and shot the guard in his post before fleeing the scene. The military launched a pursuit in the West Bank to get to the suspects. separately, Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes near the town of Qalqilya. A string of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank over the past two months have left 14 Israelis dead.

Dodgers' Bauer suspended 2 seasons over alleged sex assault

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a charge he denied. He vowed to overturn the discipline before an arbitrator. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline, which covers 324 games without pay and if left in place would cost the 31-year-old pitcher just over $60 million. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was placed on administrative leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the players’ association.

Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008

More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday. The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.

2022 NFL Draft l Through 2 rounds, 13 receivers selected

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The second pick of the second round was wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State by the Green Bay Packers and by the time the round was done six more wideouts came off the board. Thirteen receivers in the first two rounds matched a draft record. Three straight receivers came off the board at one point, starting with Georgia’s George Pickens to the Steelers with pick No. 52. The Colts followed up with Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce and then the Chiefs grabbed Skyy Moore from Western Michigan.

Praise, few blemishes in file of cop who shot Patrick Lyoya

A Michigan police officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head had no complaints of excessive force against him, according to his personnel file. The file contains much praise for traffic stops that turned up drugs, guns and people wanted for crimes. Christopher Schurr's file was released to The Associated Press by the Grand Rapids police department. It’s possible that complaints against Schurr are no longer in his file. The police union's contract allows expungement of certain records if conditions are met. Schurr is being investigated for killing Lyoya, a Black man, on April 4 after a traffic stop and intense physical struggle.

First 'Jeopardy!' Gen Z super champ's streak hits 19 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach represents a new generation of the quiz show’s all-star players. As of Friday, the 23-year-old Canadian has won 19 games and amassed $469,184 in prize money. That puts her among the show's top 10 contestants for both consecutive victories and regular-season winnings. Roach is in the company of standout players including Ken Jennings, who’s currently hosting the show, and this season’s champs Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio. Roach, who lives in Toronto, credits her parents for her love of learning and is applying to law school. She begins her fifth week of competition Monday on “Jeopardy!”

