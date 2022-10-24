AP News Summary at 9:32 a.m. EDT

Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year. The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of color, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew on Monday. As leader of the governing party, he will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office.

After struggle, Ukraine claims success in downing drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities on Monday tried to dampen public fears over Russia’s use of Iranian-built drones on its neighbor by claiming increasing success in shooting down the small aircraft, while talk of a “dirty bomb” attack has added another worrying dimension to the eight-month-old conflict. Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure across their country in recent weeks. The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview published Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday.

Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. National math scores saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels. This year was the first time the test was given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results unacceptable, saying schools must redouble efforts to help students recover.

US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press interviewed about a dozen migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. and agreed to share documents they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico. The AP found that most had no idea where they were going, nor did the people at the addresses listed. Customs and Border Protection didn't respond to questions about the matter. But snafus suggest a pattern of Border Patrol agents sending migrants without friends or family in the U.S. to offices that get no notice. The places often don’t have space to house migrants. Because those addresses appear on the migrants’ paperwork, important notices could be sent there.

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. Republicans and Democrats privately agree that Hurricane Ian may have helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broaden his appeal. DeSantis' Democratic rival, former Gov. Charlie Crist, says Republicans are “overconfident." But Democratic Senate contender Val Demings concedes that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper's home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009.

Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years but may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans could make big gains in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy, advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years and the traditional losses in a new president’s first midterm election. Democrats are working to hold on and are campaigning on abortion and other issues. The outcome is murkier in the Senate, where Republicans are bidding to take back control after Democrats won a narrow majority in 2020.

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?

Scientists use old fashioned detective work to figure out that humans are responsible for climate change. They eliminate other suspects such as the sun or volcanoes. They also find the specific chemical fingerprint of fossil fuel burning in the air. Toss in some complicated chemistry, physics and even math, along with some sophisticated computer simulations. All those ways make scientists as confident in climate change being human caused as they are in smoking being dangerous.

New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, 'Call of Duty'

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and a Garbage anthology, the video on demand releases of horror films “Pearl” and “Barbarian” and the latest installment of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise. Another way to get in the Halloween mood is with Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an anthology produced by the Oscar-winning filmmaker with the aim of challenging “traditional” expectations of horror. Ready to move to another holiday? A new Louis Armstrong Christmas album is also out Friday, Oct. 28. Netflix also releases “The Good Nurse,” which stars Jessica Chastain playing a nurse who discovers a colleague, played by Eddie Redmayne, is a serial killer.