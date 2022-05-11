AP News Summary at 9:45 a.m. EDT

US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation slowed in April after months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% from 12 months earlier. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest rate since 1981. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.3% from March to April, the smallest increase in eight months. Still, Wednesday’s report contained some signs that inflation may be becoming more entrenched. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, “core” prices jumped 0.6% from March to April — twice the rise from February to March. Those increases were fueled by spiking prices for airline tickets, hotel rooms and new cars.

Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one hub that feeds European homes and industry. Meanwhile, a pro-Kremlin official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said it would ask Moscow to annex it. The remarks could be another sign of Russia’s broader plan for Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion that has so far gone awry. After his forces failed to quickly overrun the capital, President Vladimir Putin shifted his focus to the country’s eastern heartland of the Donbas. But one of his commanders has suggested that Moscow’s plans are broader, saying it also hopes to take control of the country’s south. An official installed by Moscow in Kherson said authorities there want to make the area a “proper region” of Russia.

Trump candidate loses in Nebraska, wins in West Virginia

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including Trump-backed businessman Charles Herbster, who was accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns.

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A veteran journalist for the Al Jazeera network was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster’s Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward early Wednesday. Another Palestinian journalist who was working as her producer was wounded but in stable condition. Al Jazeera has accused Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting and killing our colleague," and vowed to take legal action. Israel said it is investigating the incident. After initially suggesting she might have been killed by Palestinian fire, Israel's army chief later said that it could not be determined at this stage by whose bullet she was killed.

Reports: Hong Kong arrests Roman Catholic cardinal, 3 others

HONG KONG (AP) — Reports say a Roman Catholic cardinal and three others have been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China's national security. The U.K.-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch says Cardinal Joseph Zen, lawyer Margaret Ng, singer Denise Ho and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained Wednesday by Hong Kong's National Security Police. The group says the arrests are apparently related to their roles as trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided legal aid to people who took part in 2019 pro-democracy protests that were quashed by security forces. Scores of pro-democracy activists have been arrested under a sweeping National Security Law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020.

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. marshals and sheriff’s deputies led an 11-day manhunt for an Alabama murder suspect and jailer who were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely provided the most detailed and comprehensive accounting to date of the U.S. Marshals Service investigation and nationwide manhunt in an interview with The Associated Press. The manhunt led authorities across three states as they searched for the duo. Eventually, police located Casey White and Vicky White in Indiana. Vicky White fatally shot herself after a police pursuit. Casey White has been returned to Alabama.

US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is grinding into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side, and no resolution in sight. The possibility of a stalemate is fueling concerns that Ukraine may remain a deadly European battlefield and a source of continental and global instability for months, or even years, to come. Energy and food security are the most immediate worries. But massive Western support for Ukraine while the world is still emerging from coronavirus pandemic and struggling to deal with the effects of climate change could deepen the toll on the global economy.

Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens in Ukraine hospital

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — It’s easy to tell the delivery room from the rest of the main maternity hospital in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, even from the outside. Its exterior wall is piled high with sandbags. In the dim basement, where heavily pregnant women must bend low to avoid the water pipes, there is a delivery table in case the baby comes amid the air raid sirens. Stress is part of childbirth, but it’s not meant to be like this. At least 49 attacks have targeted medical facilities in Ukraine since the Russian invasion. About 200 pregnant women displaced by the war have come to the hospital in Lviv, and more than 100 have given birth.

Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian government scientists say 91% of the Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed this year was bleached in the fourth mass event in seven years. Coral becomes bleached in warmer-than-usual waters, and scientists worry about potentially lasting damage to the world's largest coral reef ecosystem. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority says this year's bleaching is the first during a La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures. The authority's chief scientist David Wachenfeld says early indications are that mortality rates this year from the bleaching aren't very high and scientists hope that most of the coral bleached this year will recover.

Jokic's NBA MVP a win for hoops-crazed nations outside US

LONDON (AP) — There’s no denying the international flavor when it comes to the NBA elite with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic poised to become the fourth straight foreign-born player to capture the league's MVP award when it's announced. It's the second consecutive time the Serbian big man has been crowned the best player in the league. This time, he beat out two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece and the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid of Cameroon to mark another first — never before have the top three in MVP voting all been internationals. 76ers coach Doc Rivers says there will be more, realizing former Commissioner David Stern's global vision for the game.

