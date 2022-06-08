AP News Summary at 10:08 p.m. EDT

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a prerecorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Capitol attack's full story: Jan. 6 panel probes US risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played out for the world to see. But the House committee investigating the attack believes a more chilling story has yet to be told. The 1/6 committee expects Thursday’s prime-time hearing to begin to show that American democracy was put at grave risk. It will reconstruct how the president, Donald Trump for two more weeks, refused to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. The public hearings may not change opinions in polarized America. But the committee’s year-long investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

Brookings places retired general on leave amid FBI probe

The prestigious Brookings Institution has placed its president, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen, on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into Allen’s foreign lobbying. Brookings’ announcement came a day after The Associated Press reported on new court filings that show the FBI recently seized Allen’s electronic data as part of an investigation into his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. Allen has not been charged with any crimes and previously denied any wrongdoing. Brookings told staffers Wednesday that the institute itself is not under federal investigation.

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say that workers have pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in the devastated city of Mariupol in an “endless caravan of death." At the same time, fears of a global food crisis are escalating over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. Ukrainian and Russian forces are also continuing to battle for control of a key eastern city in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. An analyst said that the Kremlin’s continued advances could eventually open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations.

Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, his namesake son and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices. That's unless their lawyers persuade the state’s highest court to step in. A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions starting July 15. The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for Donald Trump’s efforts to block state Attorney General Letitia James’ three-year-long investigation. Wednesday’s ruling acknowledges that Trump can appeal to New York’s top court, called the Court of Appeals.

Dems confront criticism on crime after San Francisco defeat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Democrats are defending their record on crime a day after an election for district attorney in California exposed lingering vulnerabilities. Voters in San Francisco voted to oust progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who had embraced calls to seek alternatives to incarceration and hold police officers to account. President Joe Biden said that voters had sent a “clear message” to both parties about public safety. Democrats continue to face pointed attacks from Republicans about their commitment to public safety two years after progressive activists championed nationwide calls to “defund the police." Biden and most Democrats in Congress have rejected such calls, but polling suggests that voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on crime.

Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. Twenty-six year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. During a court hearing, Roske consented to remain in federal custody for now. Roske arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb. Roske had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, duct tape and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him. That's according to a criminal complaint and an affidavit filed in federal court.

Biden sidelines Venezuela's pro-democracy leader from summit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A little more than two years ago, Juan Guaidó was showered with bipartisan applause when President Donald Trump during his State of the Union speech praised the Venezuelan opposition leader as a “very brave man” who carries on his shoulders the democratic hopes of an entire nation. But in a sign of how far his political fate has fallen, and how quickly U.S. geopolitical calculations can shift, the 38-year-old wasn’t even invited to this week’s Summit of the Americas — despite the Biden administration’s persistent promotion of democracy and insistence it recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of La Luz del Mundo church has been sentenced to more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing girls. Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after several of his victims made emotional pleas to the court in which they called him evil and a monster. García, who is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week to three felonies. The church says he pleaded guilty because he didn't think he could get a fair trial.

Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports. Twitter declined to comment. Efforts by The Associated Press to confirm those reports were not successful. Musk, who struck a legally binding agreement to buy Twitter in April, contends that the deal can’t proceed unless the company provides more information about the prevalence of fake accounts on its platform.

