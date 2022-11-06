AP News Summary at 9:33 p.m. EST

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden has slammed Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence. His predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny.” Both held rallies for key candidates in their parties on the final Sunday before Tuesday's midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power. More than 41 million people have voted early in races that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Republicans are optimistic about a big night but Democrats are predicting they'll pull of a surprise while arguing that the nation's very democracy is at stake.

Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure. Vitali Klitschko says that means he cannot rule out residents having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold. He said Ukrainian workers are doing everything they can to restore services, but the public must prepare themselves. Rotating blackouts were taking place Sunday in Kyiv and nearby regions. Elsewhere, Russian forces were stepping up their strikes in the fiercely contested eastern province of Donetsk. The region's governor says the strikes have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar.

Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A high school English teacher from Norman, Oklahoma, intended to spark a discussion in her classroom when she covered her bookshelves with butcher paper and a sign that read: “Books the state doesn't want you to read." Instead, Summer Boismier found herself out of a job and at the center of a political firestorm. The Republican candidate for state superintendent even called for Boismier's teaching license to be suspended. She and other teachers have found themselves at the center of a renewed conservative interest in public education as a political issue. The movement has broadened, with some people focusing on issues they say clash with conservative values _ such as teaching about social justice, gender, race and history.

As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons

U.S. faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their weekend worship services. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion. Others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and nation. Among those voicing such sentiments is David Wolpe, a rabbi with a politically diverse congregation in Los Angeles. Wolpe says there's not just one side that God favors; he'd like people in his congregation and beyond to perceive that no single political party holds all the right answers.

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-operated migrant rescue ship has refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port after authorities refused to let 35 migrants disembark. Italy’s new far-right-led government is targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. The Humanity 1 was ordered to vacate the port of Catania on Sunday after disembarking 144 rescued migrants. They included women with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies. The Germany charity that operates the vessel said the captain refused “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked.” Another ship with 572 rescued migrants arrived at the port for the same vetting process, but two other ships carrying hundreds are still at sea.

Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill. Warnock's shift comes after avoiding direct attacks on Walker and instead trying to pitch his work on Capitol Hill as bipartisan and good for all Georgians. Walker's closing argument is what he's said for months: that Warnock is a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and Democrats. The Georgia contest is among the most competitive Senate battles and could help decide which party controls the Senate for the final two years of Biden's term.

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. Tuesday's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours. Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.

AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, 'Bama drops to No. 10

Georgia has tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.

Bucs' Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s career passing leader entered the matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible for him to achieve when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.