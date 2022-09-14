AP News Summary at 9:34 a.m. EDT

Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time. Her coffin was borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during the short journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.With the royal standard and crown of state resting on top of the coffin and artillery firing salutes at one-minute intervals, the solemn procession was designed to underscore the queen’s 70 years as head of state as the national mourning process shifts to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the nation’s capital.King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage for the 38-minute journey to Parliament.

Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of this small village outside of Ukraine's second-largest city. Its houses and shops lie in ruins. Its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells. But the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light. Only about 30 people remain. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops trolled across the border in February and occupied it. Those forces suddenly abandoned it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian troops advanced in a lightning-counteroffensive. That blitz could be a turning point. But it could also lead to a new and dangerous escalation in the war.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has watched as his country’s flag was hoisted above the recently recaptured city of Izium. His trip Wednesday was rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Kyiv’s soldiers pressed a stunning advance that has reclaimed large swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession. Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening. And the ongoing evolution of the forces behind an inflation rate that’s near a four-decade high has made it harder for the Fed to wrestle it under control.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The document shows how agents obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago. A heavily redacted version of the affidavit was made public last month, but the Justice Department requested permission to show more of it after lawyers for Trump revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago storage room.

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute. They face a looming strike deadline on Friday and business groups say a stoppage halting deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies rely on would be an economic disaster. The railroads have announced eight of the 13 deals they need to avert a strike, but two key unions representing conductors and engineers want the railroads to go beyond the 24% raises they are offering to address their concerns about working conditions.

As monkeypox drops in the West, still no vaccines for Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The outbreak of monkeypox is subsiding in Europe and parts of North America. Many scientists are now calling for resources to be redirected into stopping epidemics on the continent where the once-rare disease has been established for decades. The U.N. health agency designated monkeypox as a global emergency in July and appealed to the world to support African countries so that the catastrophic vaccine inequity that plagued the outbreak of COVID-19 wouldn't be repeated. But little has changed on the continent months later. No rich countries have shared vaccines or treatments with Africa. And some experts fear interest in funding critical questions like the search for monkeypox’s animal reservoir may soon evaporate.

US futures rebound slightly after Tuesday's rout

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. futures rebounded slightly before markets opened Wednesday, a day after Wall Street had its biggest single-day route in more than two years as a report showed inflation still has a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1% while futures for the S&P were up 0.2%. Tuesday’s report showed U.S. inflation slowed only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected. That dashed hopes that inflation was falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%, allowing the Federal Reserve to moderate its interest rate hikes.

Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production

Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery. The more than $400 million expansion was outlined Wednesday and it aims to meet growing global demand for the world's top-selling bourbon. Beam Suntory says the project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky. It says greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by the same percentage. The company says the expansion will be used to produce two mainstays — Jim Beam white and black label bourbons. And the project will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets.