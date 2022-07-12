AP News Summary at 9:42 a.m. EDT

Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Tuesday that a rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. The nature of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to hit the area. Ukraine indicated in recent days that it might launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the country’s south as Russia devotes resources to capturing all of the eastern Donbas region.

Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of their nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy. It'll be the second in-person White House meeting between Biden and López Obrador, who spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls. Vice President Kamala Harris will host López Obrador in a breakfast and take Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller on a tour of the Library of Congress. First lady Jill Biden hosted Gutiérrez Müller during this spring’s White House celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Putin set to visit Iran next week

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, after the U.S. warned that Tehran could provide Moscow with drones for its action in Ukraine. During a trip to Tehran next Tuesday, Putin will attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin’s visit to Iran will follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion. In Tehran, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as his funeral was held at a temple. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by. About 1,000 people, including Abe's widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and senior party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral. Abe’s long-time mentor, Finance Minister Taro Aso, said the two former prime ministers were “bonded together as they thought about Japan’s national interest.”

UN limits aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months in a Russian win

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approval a resolution extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest in a victory for Russia. Tuesday's vote was 12-0, with the United States, Britain and France abstaining. Ireland and Norway had sponsored a resolution for a one-year extension vetoed by Russia but circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023. As Russia demanded, a further six-month extension after that would require a new Security Council resolution.

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is expected to highlight how violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hear from Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.” The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence.

US markets point lower ahead of inflation data, energy sinks

U.S. futures and most global benchmarks are falling as investors await important inflation data and corporate earnings reports. Futures for the Dow Jones industrial slid 0.7% Tuesday and futures for the S&P 500 declined 0.5%. Oil prices fell another 4% and are down about 18% from a month ago. Shares in Europe declined in midday trading. Benchmarks finished lower in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose slightly in Sydney. On Wednesday, economists expect a report to show that inflation at the consumer level accelerated again last month. A similar government report reflecting prices at the producer level is due on Thursday.

UK Olympian Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked as a child

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running. In a new documentary, Farah says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was from taken from the East African nation of Djibouti. The film was produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios, and the BBC is scheduled to broadcast it Wednesday. The BBC reports that athlete said he was 8 or 9 years old when a woman he didn’t know brought him to Britain using fake travel documents that included his picture alongside the name Mohammed Farah.

500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A 500-year-old Orthodox icon that was looted from a church in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus has been returned to the island. The icon of the Enthroned Christ was presented at a ceremony Tuesday to the head of the island’s Orthodox Church. Cyprus’ Antiquities Department dates to around the end of the 15th century to the early 16th century. The icon belongs to the 12th-century Christ Antiphonitis Church, near the northern coastal town of Kyrenia. It was one of countless icons, frescoes, mosaics and religious artifacts stolen from churches in the north that were abandoned when the island was split in 1974 between primarily Orthodox Greek Cypriots and Muslim Turkish Cypriots.