AP News Summary at 9:38 a.m. EDT

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and before Tuesday's surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee's most damning evidence yet to link the Republican former president to a federal crime.

Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has pulled back its forces from a Black Sea island where they have faced relentless Ukrainian attacks, but is keeping up its push to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine’s resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it withdrew its forces from Snake Island off Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa in what it described as a “goodwill gesture.” Ukraine’s military said the Russians have fled the island in two speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes. In central Ukraine, funerals were to be held Thursday for some of the 18 people confirmed killed by Monday’s Russian missile strike on a busy shopping mall in Kremenchuk.

Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm

MADRID (AP) — NATO is facing rebukes from Moscow and Beijing after it declared Russia a “direct threat” and said China posed “serious challenges” to global stability. The Western military alliance is wrapping up a summit in Madrid, where it invited Sweden and Finland to join the 30-member organization. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would respond in kind if the Nordic nations allowed NATO troops and military infrastructure onto their territory. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that NATO had sent Moscow a clear message about the firm line on the alliance's eastern frontier. China accused the alliance of “maliciously attacking and smearing” the country after NATO leaders said Beijing “strives to subvert the rules-based international order."

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — Families of the more than 60 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned in Texas have began to confirm their worst fears. And a common narrative is taking shape from Honduras to Mexico: people seeking a better life. Children hoping to earn enough to support their parents. Young adults who had hoped college would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. decided to take a cousin on his return from a trip to his homeland. More than 50 of those migrants left in the sweltering heat on the outskirts of San Antonio have died, while others remain hospitalized.

Israel's parliament dissolves, sets 5th election in 4 years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years. The Knesset voted on Thursday in favor of disbanding, just over a year after the government was formed. Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister at midnight. He will take over from Naftali Bennett, whose ideologically diverse government ousted longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power. The coalition of ideologically diverse parties was the first to include an Arab faction.

Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in roads

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is launching a $1 billion pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects. Buttigieg promises wide-ranging help to dozens of communities despite the program’s limited dollars. Under the Reconnecting Communities program, cities and states can apply for the federal aid over five years to rectify harm caused by roadways built primarily through lower-income, Black communities after the 1950s creation of the interstate highway system. Projects could include new rapid bus transit lines; caps built on top of highways with green spaces, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways to allow for safe crossings; and partial removal of highways.

Crypto rules to make Europe a global leader as prices plunge

LONDON (AP) — Europe is preparing to take the global lead in regulating the freewheeling cryptocurrency industry at a time when prices have plunged, wiping out fortunes, fueling skepticism and sparking calls for tighter scrutiny. The European Union took a first step late Wednesday by agreeing on new rules subjecting cryptocurrency transfers to the same money-laundering rules as traditional banking transfers. A much bigger move is expected when EU negotiators hammer out the final details on a separate deal Thursday night for a sweeping package of crypto regulations. Like the EU’s data privacy policy that became the de facto global standard, the crypto regulations are expected to be highly influential worldwide.

Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.3% in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level in April. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department provided the latest evidence that painfully high inflation is pressuring American households and inflicting particular harm on low-income families and people of color. The government’s report also said that consumer spending rose at a sluggish 0.2% rate from April to May. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.6% from April to May, up from the 0.2% increase from March to April.

Resilience Story: A bullet, a wheelchair, then perseverance

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Annicks was 18 when a gunman shot him outside his Chicago home, leaving him paralyzed and in a wheelchair. His shooter was never caught. The Associated Press first reported on his story a few months after the 2016 incident. Since then he's gone to college and become a mentor for others with spinal cord injuries. While he's shown the world a brave face and “can do” spirit, the years since the shooting have had ups and downs. It's a reminder that overcoming tragedy can be messy. But, as he has from the start, he’s leaned on his family to help get him through. He dreams of a life with even more independence and a family of his own.

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles and how people can best live alongside them. Scientists in India recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars to understand how they use territory around Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In Los Angeles, research showing how harmful a fragmented habitat and risks of inbreeding would be for mountain lions fueled support for building a wildlife crossing bridge over a busy freeway.

