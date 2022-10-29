AP News Summary at 9:38 a.m. EDT

Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region's hospitals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military officials say Russian troops are moving large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region. Ukraine's forces are fighting to retake the region, which invading Russia soldiers occupied early in the war. Kremlin-installed authorities in the region previously were reported to have joined civilians in fleeing the city of Kherson. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address that the Russians were “dismantling the entire health care system” in Kherson and other illegally annexed regions. Elsewhere on Saturday, at least one Russian ship suffered damage in a major port in Crimea. Ukraine and Russia offered different versions of what happened.

Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina was once a bastion of segregation. Today, the school takes account of race to make up for that history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors to build a diverse student body, is similar to plans in place at other selective public and private institutions. But a Supreme Court that's twice blessed race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years now seems poised to restrict their use or outlaw them altogether. The court is hearing two such cases on Monday, involving UNC and Harvard. They're the nation’s oldest public and private universities, respectively.

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate is unfolding as gun violence is on the rise nationwide.

US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation’s disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. They will gather Saturday, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy made landfall at the Jersey Shore. The gathering will include people who went through Sandy or hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Ida, and will include victim advocacy groups from New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. The survivors and their advocates have listed five reforms they say are needed to help future storm victims avoid the type of delays, runarounds and financial desperation they experienced.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

MILWAUKEE (AP) — In Wisconsin's tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes' chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don't always show up in big numbers. Barnes, who would be Wisconsin's first Black senator, is doubling down on breaking through with younger members of that bloc who community organizers say are often disinterested or feel their votes don't make a difference. He plans events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community in the campaign's closing stretch, and he's investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. And Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Saturday to lend his star power to a rally for Barnes.

Two explosions rock Somalia's capital, leaving "scores" dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police say two car bombs have exploded at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices and there are “scores" of civilian casualties. Saturday's attack comes five years after a massive blast at the same location. The Somalia National News Agency cited the national police spokesman for the details. The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when Somalia's president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss combating violent extremism, especially by the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group that often targets the capital. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Cholera overwhelms Haiti as cases, deaths spike amid crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of people across Haiti are becoming sick with cholera as medical staff struggle to care for them despite dwindling supplies of fuel and water. The number of cases and deaths worry some who recall an outbreak more than a decade ago that killed nearly 10,000 people. Many are dying because they’re unable to reach a hospital in time because of a spike in gang violence that makes it unsafe for people to leave their communities and a lack of fuel that has shut down public transportation, gas stations and other key businesses.

EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

The art and entertainment form of drag has been cast in a false light in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children. Opponents often coordinate protests at drag events that feature or cater to children, sometimes showing up with guns. Performers and organizers of events like drag story hours say the protesters are the ones terrorizing children and making them political pawns. The recent headlines about disruptions of drag events and their portrayal as sexual and harmful to children can obscure the intent of the art form and its rich history.