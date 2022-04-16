AP News Summary at 9:41 a.m. EDT

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. The strikes on Saturday were a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east. Russia’s military command says the renewed attacks elsewhere targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings new discoveries of civilian victims in a war that has shattered European security. Associated Press reporters documented civilian deaths from strikes earlier this week in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

'I feel so lost': The elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhikes daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son's body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled. They were the first to be seen on empty streets after the Russians withdrew from communities around the capital, Kyiv. Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the worst of the war only to find it had taken their children. Trubchaninova has spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial. But his is one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance.

US Army using lessons from Ukraine war to aid own training

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Army trainers are using lessons learned from the Russian war against Ukraine as they prepare soldiers for future fights against a major adversary such as Russia or China. The role players in this month’s exercise at a training center in California's Mojave Desert speak Russian and the enemy force is using a steady stream of social media posts to make false accusations against the American brigade preparing to attack. In the coming weeks, the planned training scenario for the next brigade coming in will focus on how to battle an enemy willing to destroy a city with rocket and missile fire in order to conquer it.

Palestinians in Jenin evoke painful past as violence flares

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The latest wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence has been centered on Jenin, a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that has long been a bastion of armed struggle against Israeli rule. The Palestinian who shot and killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv last week came from the camp, and Israel has carried out near-daily arrest raids there in recent days. Jenin was a scene of one of the biggest battles of the second Palestinian uprising 20 years ago. Residents say decades of dispossession, poverty and violence leave them no choice but to fight back against Israel's nearly 55-year occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.

Some state lawmakers calling it quits, can't afford to serve

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Various state legislators around the country are calling it quits this year, in part because of the low pay. It's an issue especially in part-time legislatures like Connecticut, where the base salary of $28,000 hasn't been raised in 21 years. There's concern that the low pay will discourage people of modest means from running, making legislature's less diverse racially, economically, and age and gender-wise. Bills increasing legislator pay were proposed in several states this year, including Connecticut, Georgia, Oregon, and New Mexico, which is the nation’s only unsalaried legislature. But so far they’ve faltered. Some lawmakers fear that voting themselves a pay raise will rankle the voters.

Josh Mandel runs Ohio GOP Senate campaign 'through churches'

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel makes no secret of his Jewish religion. He is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, attended Jewish summer camp and sends his kids to Jewish day school. Nonetheless, Mandel has run a campaign steeped in Christianity. His campaign website features a picture of a cross and an American flag. He has pledged to make decisions in Washington with “the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.” And he holds most of his campaign events at evangelical churches. It’s a strategic repositioning that reflects a wider realignment of the U.S. political landscape, with Republican Jews and conservative Christians increasingly aligning over pro-Israel policies.

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Every Sunday afternoon since last Easter, teens kneel by a makeshift altar at Fort Bliss and pray so hard that tears stream down their faces. They pray for families left behind when they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone without authorization and for quick release from this emergency shelter on a vast Army post in the Texas desert. And they pray for their futures. Here and at similar facilities set up along the southwestern border during migrant surges, Catholic priests, deacons, and music ministers celebrate Mass with them. They say they hope to bring these young people some comfort and healing.

Sweden prepares for more clashes as far-right demos continue

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Sweden say they are preparing for violent clashes in southern Sweden following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. Two days of riots in various Swedish cities and towns culminated in the violent clashes that left 12 police officers injured and four police vehicles set on fire. The demonstrations were organized by a the Danish party Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line.” The party is led by Rasmus Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship.

AP Photos: Spanish Easter processions back after 2-year wait

ZAMORA, Spain (AP) — High-pitched cornet blasts, rhythmic drumbeats and eerie religious wailing are to be heard again across Spain this year as the country’s massively popular Easter religious processions return for the first time in three years following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and lifting of restrictions. Tens of thousands of people are expected to again pack the streets of cities and villages this week across the country to follow the parades. Penitents with odd conical hats carry magnificently decorated floats with effigies of Jesus and the Virgin. Easter is a sacred holiday break in Spain but COVID-19 halted that two years ago.

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away. His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol insurrection, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers. Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election. The messages from Lee to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, were first reported by CNN.

