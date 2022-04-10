AP News Summary at 9:42 a.m. EDT

Ukraine digs in to fight Russia's looming eastern offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are digging in and Russia’s military is lining up more firepower ahead of an expected showdown in eastern Ukraine. Experts say a full-scale Russian offensive could start within days and become a decisive period in the war. However, questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to wage a successful campaign after Ukraine’s inspired defenders repelled their push to capture the capital, Kyiv. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that Russia’s military is trying to compensate by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from service since 2012. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine for eight years and control parts of a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region.

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

NEW YORK (AP) — The Russian military is bruised and retreating from around Kyiv. There's harsh political repression at home and the Russian economy is battered by Western sanctions, Bow adversaries and allies are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? The answer is probably for now, but maybe not forever. After 22 years as president, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. He also has significant support among the Russian people. Yet, all strong-man states inherently are vulnerable to the unforeseen. Just ask Hosni Mubarak.

Poland-Ukraine ties seen as target of Russian disinformation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West. The concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland and Ukraine are neighbors and allies but they share a difficult history of oppression and bloodshed, and those historical traumas sometimes rise to the surface. Poland has also accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, creating fears that could become another wedge issue that Russia could exploit. Poland's government has issued warnings about Russian provocations and disinformation, hoping to prevent them from succeeding in causing discord.

Living with COVID: Experts divided on UK plan as cases soar

LONDON (AP) — For many in the U.K., the pandemic may as well be over. Mask requirements have been dropped everywhere and free mass testing is a thing of the past. The sense of freedom is widespread even as infections soared in Britain in March, driven by the milder but more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant that’s rapidly spreading around Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. France and Germany have seen similar big spikes in infections in recent weeks, and the number of hospitalizations in the U.K. and France have climbed again. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government is determined to stick to its “living with COVID” plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.

Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president

PARIS (AP) — Voters are queuing up across France for the first round of the country's presidential election. Up to 48 million French voters will be choosing among 12 candidates. French President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, is seeking a second five-year term but is facing a strong challenge from far-right leader Marine Le Pen amid the soaring costs of food, fuel and heating. Unless one candidate gets more than half the nationwide vote, a presidential runoff between the top two vote-getters will take place on April 24. With war raging on the European Union’s eastern border, this French presidential election has significant international implications. Macron is the only front-runner who fully supports the NATO alliance.

Pakistan's PM vows to fight on after Parliament ousts him

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote has set Pakistan on an uncertain political path. Khan has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest Sunday while the political opposition is preparing to install his replacement Monday. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan’s ouster comes amid his cooling relations with the powerful military. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed the U.S. worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington’s displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China.

Pope Francis calls for an Easter truce in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis opened Holy Week Sunday with a call for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make room for a negotiated peace, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people.” Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis called for “weapons to be laid down to begin an Easter truce, not to reload weapons and resume fighting, no! A truce to reach peace through real negotiations.”

China makes semi-secret delivery of missiles to Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russian ally Serbia has taken delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a semi-secret operation this weekend, amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the time of the war in Ukraine could threaten the fragile peace in the region. Media and military experts said Sunday that six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems for the Serbian military. The Chinese cargo planes with military markings were pictured at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport. The arms delivery over the territory of at least two NATO-member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China’s growing global reach.

Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters. The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round. And then he held on for a 71 and a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith. Scheffler finished with a good bogey from the bushes. Smith had a 68 and was the only player to break 70. Sungjae Im was the only other player within five of the lead. Tiger Woods had his first four-putt in the Masters and his worst score at 78.

'The Eagle Has Landed' author Jack Higgins dead at 92

LONDON (AP) — British author Jack Higgins, who wrote “The Eagle Has Landed” and other bestselling thrillers and espionage novels, has died. He was 92. Publisher HarperCollins said that Higgins died at his home on the English Channel island of Jersey surrounded by his family. Higgins worked as a teacher and wrote in his spare time until everything changed with the 1975 publication of “The Eagle Has Landed,” about a fictional World War II plot to kidnap British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. His novels sold more than 250 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0