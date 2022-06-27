AP News Summary at 10:05 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia in the coming months during a video meeting with leading economic powers. Zelenskyy, in his remarks on Monday to the Group of Seven summit, addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader's comments came as the G-7 leaders prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The G-7 leaders in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Russia 'pouring fire' on Ukrainian city as offensive mounts

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russia is mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern region, “pouring fire” from the ground and air. It comes as Western leaders meet in Germany to discuss ways of bolstering support for Kyiv. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces are pummeling Lysychansk after capturing the neighboring city of Sievierodonetsk in recent days. The mayor of the city of Sloviansk, to the west, accused Russian forces of firing cluster munitions that hit a residential area, killing at least one man.

NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the size of its rapid reaction forces from the current 40,000 to over 300,000. Speaking Monday ahead of a NATO summit later this week in Madrid, Stoltenberg said that allies will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine when they convene in Spain. Stoltenberg said NATO members will agree on a “strengthened assistance package” including secure communication and anti-drone systems. Over the long term, Stoltenberg said allies aim to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era armaments to modern NATO equipment.

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is moving to courtrooms around the country. As anti-abortion advocates looked to quickly enact statewide bans, their opponents are seeking to buy more time. The high court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws.” Those were adopted in anticipation of the ruling and are designed to take effect quickly. Lawsuits could also target old anti-abortion laws that went unenforced under Roe. On Monday, a Florida judge is considering a request from abortion rights advocates to block a new state law. It bans abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions and is set to take effect July 1.

Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated. The relationship between the two has been studied and debated by legal and political scholars. There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing. And researchers acknowledge a relationship between the two, but it’s probably not a direct link. Scholars point to judicial appointments and court legitimacy as potential ways that the public has indirect influence over the court, but recent political trends may be undermining that influence.

Tale of 2 summits: 'America's back' to America's backsliding

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — One year ago, Joe Biden strode into his first Group of Seven summit as president and confidently told the closest U.S. allies that “America is Back.” Now, there are worries that America is backsliding. As Biden meets this week with the heads of G-7 leading democratic economies in the Bavarian Alps, he brings with him the baggage of domestic turmoil. The U.S. is grappling with political unrest, shocking mass shootings and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion. Biden says other world leaders at the summit haven't been asking him about the abortion ruling. But the domestic unrest is no doubt troubling to his European allies.

US basketball star Griner appears in Russian court

MOSCOW (AP) — More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, a Russian court has set the start date for the criminal trial of the American basketball star Brittney Griner for July 1. The Phoenix Mercury star could remain in Russian custody until late autumn as the court extended her detention for a fourth time. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned. On Monday, the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki extended Griner’s detention for another six months.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through

NEW YORK (AP) — Many observers expected the Jan. 6 committee hearings would be nothing more than reruns, but they've proven much more. They've revealed a storyteller's eye, with focus and clarity, an understanding of how news is digested these days and strong character development. The Republican House leadership's decision to walk away from the examination into former President Donald Trump's effort to stay in office essentially allowed the committee to structure it the way it wanted. The committee has kept a tight grip on the message, and the myriad ways that it is delivered after the hearings are concluded each day.

