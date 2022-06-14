AP News Summary at 9:45 a.m. EDT

US stocks open higher a day after falling into bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, finding some stability a day after dropping into a bear market. A report showed that inflation at the wholesale level slowed unexpectedly last month, a rare bit of encouraging news about inflation, which has been slamming markets in recent days. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going, and Treasury yields slowed their monster moves higher. There was also some positive news from U.S. companies. FedEx jumped 9% after sharply raising its dividend and business software maker Oracle soared 10% after easily beating earnings estimates.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor in Ukraine says the city of Sievierodonetsk — the main focus of the war in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks — is not yet blocked off by Russian troops. Still he acknowledged Tuesday that Russian forces control about 80% of the city and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it. The governor of the Luhansk region said Ukrainian forces are still able to evacuate their wounded and communicate with their troops. Still, he acknowledged that the mass evacuation of civilians now is “simply not possible” due to the relentless shelling and fighting in the city. Also Tuesday, Ukraine said its air defense system shot down two Russian cruise missiles targeting the key Odesa region on the Black Sea.

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment is facing a surprisingly strong primary challenge. Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary was expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt. But Laxalt is facing a rising threat from retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient Sam Brown. That's making the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Nevada one of several races testing the potency of Trump’s support. Primaries are also taking place in South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota. Nevada's Republican winner will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in what may be the GOP’s best opportunity to flip a Senate seat.

Charter business thrives as US-expelled Haitians flee Haiti

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

Biden to visit 'pariah' Saudi Arabia and Israel next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make his first trip to the Middle East next month with visits to Israel, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia. The White House on Tuesday announced the outline of Biden's July 13-16 Middle East trip. The decision to pay a call on Saudi leaders comes after Biden as a Democratic presidential candidate branded the kingdom a “pariah” because of its human rights record and pledged to recalibrate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Biden plans to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials determined ordered the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudis say they look forward to welcoming Biden.

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone officials are assessing the damage caused by a deluge of floodwaters that forced the evacuation of parts of the iconic national park just as the summer tourism season was ramping up. A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused Monday's flooding, which cut off electricity and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it’s unclear when the park will reopen. Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters.

‘Everywhere. Everything. Everyone’: Drugs are back in the EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's drug agency says trafficking and drug use across the bloc are returning to pre-pandemic levels. As COVID-19 restrictions including increased border controls have been relaxed on the continent, it says drugs are available in large quantities, in some cases above pre-pandemic levels. Hundreds of drug production laboratories are being dismantled, and new psychoactive substances are appearing in the bloc every week. In 2021, 52 new drugs were reported for the first time, the agency said.

Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week

Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered $44 billion to buy the social media platform. Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts. It's not clear if this week’s meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving those issues.

Review: Sorry, Pixar's 'Lightyear' is a buzzkill

The “Toy Story” films, once an almost perfect trilogy, were already stretching toward infinity and beyond with “Toy Story 4,” a nine-years-later-sequel that was perhaps propelled less by a need for narrative closure than it was box-office imperatives. What’s compelling “Lightyear” is even harder to say, but there is a bland, vaguely “Planes” feeling here that smacks of a straight-to-video spinoff, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Ironically, it’s the first Pixar film in more than two years to debut exclusively in theaters. It opens Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0