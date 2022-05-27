AP News Summary at 9:45 a.m. EDT

Gunman's final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers. The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside the building an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association is beginning its annual convention in Houston. Leaders of the powerful gun rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” and deflect any blame for this week's deadly shooting of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event, which begins Friday and is expected to draw protesters. Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who says “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act.

'Relentless': Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia-backed separatists claim they have captured a railway hub city in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. Moscow’s forces strived to gain more ground on Friday by pounding another Ukrainian-held area where authorities say 1,500 people have died since the start of the war. Ukrainian officials didn't confirm the separatist's claim about taking the city of Lyman. The fighting on Friday focused on two other key cities, Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia's advance in the Donbas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had strong words for the European Union not agreeing to embargo Russian oil.

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have swept many leading formula brands off store shelves. Many parents are having problems finding formula, but some experts point out systemic inequities contribute to lower rates of breastfeeding among Black and Hispanic women, making their babies more dependent on formula. The majority of formula in the U.S. is bought by low-income families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 20% of Black women and 23% of Hispanic women exclusively breastfeed through six months compared to 29% of white women. Overall, 26% of mothers in America breastfeed their babies.

Key inflation gauge slowed to still-high 6.3% over past year

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, just below a four-decade high set in March and the first slowdown since November 2020. The report added to other recent signs showing that while high inflation continues to cause hardships for millions of households, it may finally be moderating, at least for now. The report also showed that consumer spending rose by a healthy 0.9% from March to April, outpacing the month-to-month inflation rate for a fourth straight time. The ongoing willingness of the nation’s consumers to keep spending freely despite inflated prices is helping sustain the economy.

WHO: Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as “containable” and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide. During a public briefing on Friday, the U.N. health agency said there are still many unanswered questions about how the current epidemic arose, but there is no evidence that any genetic changes in the virus are responsible for the unprecedented epidemic.

Ship expands Iran Revolutionary Guard's reach to new waters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is building a massive new support ship near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That's according to satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press. Analysts tell the AP that the ship, the Shahid Mahdavi, will expand the Guard's naval presence in waters vital to international energy supplies and beyond. The ship also provides the Guard a large, floating base from which to run the small fast boats that largely make up its fleet designed to counter the U.S. Navy and other allied forces in the region. As negotiations over Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers also founder, further confrontations at sea between Tehran and the West also remain a risk.

At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury is set to hear closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Each side will have two hours Friday to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

Wall Street climbs, on track to break 7-week losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its first weekly gain after seven weeks of losses. The S&P 500 rose 1%, and is headed for a 5% gain for the week. Technology stocks were again helping to push the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite up 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed higher overnight. Trading was relatively subdued ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday in the U.S. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.73%.

New law puts NHL great Konstantinov's 24/7 care in jeopardy

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock medical care he has had since he nearly died in a 1997 limousine crash while celebrating the team's championship. The disabled former defenseman is the public face of a predicament facing roughly 18,000 Michigan residents who suffered serious traffic injuries. Because of a bipartisan law that took effect last summer, they have lost their state-funded, unlimited lifetime medical care that every Michigan driver used to have to pay into by law. Although the change to the law helped lower Michigan car insurance rates, which had been the nation's highest, it has left Konstantinov and others who relied on it with worse options.

