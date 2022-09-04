AP News Summary at 10:01 p.m. EDT

Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police say as they search for two suspects. The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive. She said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conspiracies about rigged elections are now believed by millions of people in the United States, and conferences being held across the country that feature prominent figures pushing such theories are one reason why. Speakers at these events claim to show evidence the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Yet multiple reviews in state after state have shown the election to be fair and the results accurate. Many speakers have been touring the U.S. for more than a year in events that are livestreamed and widely distributed. At a recent conference in Omaha, Nebraska, attendees sat through more than eight hours of presentations on claims that have been widely debunked.

Chileans resoundingly reject new progressive constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans have resoundingly rejected a new constitution to replace a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago, dealing a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric who argued the document would usher in a progressive era. With 99% of the votes counted in Sunday’s plebiscite, the rejection camp had 61.9% support compared to 38.1% for approval amid what appeared to be a heavy turnout with long lines at polling states. Voting was mandatory. The approval camp conceded defeat, with its spokesman Vlado Mirosevic saying: “We recognize this result and we listen with humility to what the Chilean people have expressed.”

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Military reserves, civil defense worry Taiwan as China looms

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chris Chen, a former captain in Taiwan’s military, spent a lot of time waiting during his weeklong training for reservists in June. Waiting for assembly, waiting for lunch, waiting for training. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the importance of mobilizing civilians when under attack, as Ukraine’s reserve forces helped fend off the invaders. Nearly halfway around the world, it has highlighted Taiwan’s weaknesses on that front, chiefly in two areas: its reserves and civilian defense force. Even before the invasion of Ukraine in March, Taiwan was working on reforming both. The question is whether it will be enough.

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. The National Weather Service said rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience flooding. Up to 12 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga and Floyd counties, where Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency. The weather service called the situation “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.” Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff says two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town. shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north the town of Weed. The blaze sparked Friday in the rural Northern California community and forced thousands of people from their homes. LaRue did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died. Cal Fire had previously reported that three people were injured in the fire. It's unclear if those injuries are related to the deaths.

Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Energy problems have plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that’s home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout. Only one of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant was connected to the electricity grid And Russia’s main pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany remained shut down on Sunday. The fighting in Ukraine and related disputes over pipelines lie behind the electricity and natural gas shortfalls that have worsened as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on for a seventh month. U.N. nuclear agency inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about their visit to the Zaporizhzhia power plant. European Union energy ministers will meet Friday to discuss the bloc’s troubled electricity market.

Citing imminent danger Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Citing “imminent danger,” Cloudflare has dropped the notorious stalking and harassment site Kiwi Farms from its internet security services. For years, members of the site have congregated on what they call a “lighthearted discussion forum” to organize vicious harassment campaigns against transgender people, feminists and others they deem mockable. They gang up on victims and pool their personal details such as addresses and phone numbers in a practice called “doxxing,” spreading vile rumors and targeting workplaces, friends, families and homes. Another favorite tactic has been“swatting” – making false emergency calls to provoke an armed police response at a target’s home.

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale'

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Brendan Fraser is having a moment at the Venice International Film Festival. The once ubiquitous movie star of “The Mummy” franchise and “George of the Jungle” had, in the last decade, had backed away from the spotlight. But Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which had its world premiere Sunday night at the festival. In the film, Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher with a kind soul who weighs 600 pounds. It already has pundits predicting Oscar nominations, but Fraser said he is just “trying to stay in today."