AP News Summary at 9:46 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and winds as it swirls north toward the Florida coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm and continued to strengthen, with sustained winds of 125 mph. Authorities in Cuba evacuated more than 50,000 people ahead of what the hurricane center is calling significant wind and storm surge impacts. Florida is already getting heavy rain from Ian, which is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before its most damaging winds hit the peninsula on Wednesday.

Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension with West

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Referendums that are expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex Russian-held regions of Ukraine are in their final day of voting. The preordained outcome of the Kremlin-orchestrated votes has heightened tension between Russia and the West. The annexation of the four occupied regions could happen as soon as Friday and sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in the seven-month war in Ukraine. Russia warned it could resort to deploying nuclear weapons to defend its territory, including newly acquired lands. The Kremlin's spokesman said that after the balloting ends Tuesday, the changed status of the regions will bring "all the corresponding consequences for protection of those areas and ensuring their security.”

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

Wall Street opens higher a day after Dow entered bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed other major U.S. indexes in entering a bear market. The Dow was up a bit more than 1% in the early going Tuesday, and the S&P 500 was up 1.5%. Gains for technology companies helped push the Nasdaq composite up 2%. Energy prices rose and Treasury yields eased lower. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could knock the economy into a recession.

Senators push to reform police's cellphone tracking tools

NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights lawyers and Democratic senators are pushing for legislation that would limit U.S. law enforcement agencies’ ability to buy cellphone tracking tools to follow people’s whereabouts, including back years in time, and sometimes without a search warrant. Concerns about police use of the tool known as “Fog Reveal” raised in an investigation by The Associated Press published earlier this month also surfaced in a Federal Trade Commission hearing three weeks ago. Police agencies have been using the platform to search hundreds of billions of records gathered from 250 million mobile devices, and hoover up people’s geolocation data to assemble so-called “patterns of life,” according to thousands of pages of records about the company.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path: From Yale to jail

PHOENIX (AP) — Oath Keepers militia group founder Stewart Rhodes was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Rhodes was born in California and spent time in Nevada and once secured an Arizona Supreme Court clerkship. But Rhodes' deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who'd eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes and four others tied to the group head to trial this week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

Bolsonaro campaign to evangelicals: Brazil's soul at stake

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been waging an all-out campaign to shore up the crucial evangelical vote ahead of Oct. 2 elections. Evangelicals helped carry him to power in 2018, and he proceeded to tap members of their churches for important ministries and for a Supreme Court nomination. But in this electoral cycle, Bolsonaro initially found more difficulty winning their favor. The campaign involves the first lady and keyboard crusaders. Influential pastors and politicians are warning their followers, on Facebook and in pulpits, that the race’s front-runner, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, would close Christian churches. The campaign also involves associating da Silva with Afro Brazilian religions.

Rules sought for 'gooning,' taking troubled kids to care

ST. LOUIS (AP) — There's a little-known practice in the U.S. known as “gooning.” Brawny men show up under the cover of darkness and force a teenager into a vehicle, taking them against their will to a boarding school, foster home or treatment center. The process is typically initiated by parents at their wit’s ends over a child they perceive as troubled. For the kids, it’s the traumatic first leg of a journey to placements that can be hundreds of miles from home. Teens who resist might be handcuffed or blindfolded. One secure transport operator was indicted last month, but criminal charges are rare because the industry is virtually unregulated.

Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

Facebook says it has identified and stopped a sprawling network of fake accounts that spread Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine throughout Western Europe. Facebook parent company Meta says the network created more than 60 websites that mimicked legitimate news organizations but parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine. More than 1,600 fake Facebook accounts were used to spread the propaganda to audiences in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. Meta says it was the largest and most complex network linked to Russia that the California-based company has identified since the Ukraine invasion began. The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Giants take 2 body blows from Cowboys, a loss and injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants took it on the chin against the Dallas Cowboys. Dropping a hard-fought 23-16 decision to the rival Cowboys on Monday night to lose for the first time under new coach Brian Daboll hurt. What was worse came at the end of the game. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, the Giants’ longest-tenured player and one of the key leaders on a young team, sustained a leg injury on New York's final offensive play and it did not look good. Daboll said there's a possibility the injury is very serious, especially with the receiver returning to action after an Achilles tendon injury last season.