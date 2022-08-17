AP News Summary at 9:46 a.m. EDT

Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” Cheney declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” In Alaska, GOP Trump critic Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary and Trump ally Sarah Palin advanced in a U.S. House seat contest.

Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents who have fled the Russian-occupied city of Kherson say conditions in the Black Sea port just north of the Crimean Peninsula have become increasingly grim. The southern city was the first to fall to Russia’s invasion. But Kherson remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine’s efforts to save its vital access to the sea. Residents describe a heavy-handed effort by Moscow to establish permanent control in the city and region by pressuring residents to take Russian citizenship, effectively banning use of the Ukrainian currency and installing pro-Kremlin authorities. Locals who have been waiting for a Ukrainian counteroffensive have decided to flee the city. But that option is increasingly getting more difficult and expensive.

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up on Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it as a staging ground for attacks on the country in the war that began Feb. 24.

Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has denied it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans, a week after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of holding him. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen" in its territories. Biden’s comments last week came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice’s abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its conflict. The remarks were the clearest indication so far that the U.S. is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.

Giuliani facing grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing a special grand jury in Atlanta after being ordered by a judge to appear before the panel investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The former New York mayor and attorney for then-President Donald Trump entered the Fulton County courthouse swarmed by news cameras Wednesday. He told reporters he couldn't talk about his testimony. It’s unclear how much Giuliani is willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified he’s a target of the investigation. The investigation has ensnared several allies of the Republican former president and brought heightened scrutiny to his failed efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged last month as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates forced many households to spend more cautiously. Retail purchases were flat in July after having risen 0.8% in June, the Commerce Department reported. America’s consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70% of economic activity, have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near a four-decade high, economic uncertainties rising and mortgage and other borrowing rates surging. Still, their overall spending has weakened, and it has shifted increasingly toward necessities like groceries and away from discretionary items like home goods, casual clothes and electronics.

Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?

CECILIA, Ky. (AP) — This year’s back-to-school season will restore a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy. But many of COVID-19's lasting impacts remain a troubling reality for schools. Among them: student mental health reached crisis levels last year. The pressure on schools to figure out solutions has never been greater. Districts across the country are using federal pandemic money to hire more mental health specialists, rolling out new coping tools and expanding curriculum that prioritizes emotional health.

R. Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Opening statements are giving prosecutors and R. Kelly’s attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial. Both the prosecution and Kelly’s legal team told the judge they would like about an hour each on Wednesday for their respective openings. The evidentiary stage of the federal trial is expected to last about a month. Lawyers for two Kelly co-defendants will also address jurors before the government begins calling witnesses. Prosecutors haven’t said who they will call first.

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket has arrived at the launch pad for its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket emerged Tuesday night from its mammoth hangar at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile overnight trip to the pad. NASA is aiming for an Aug. 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight. No one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three test dummies wired with sensors. The capsule will circle the moon for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific. The entire flight should last six weeks.

Article on 'fat' Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An article in The Economist about the prevalence of obesity among Arab women has triggered torrid criticism on social media, as well as a defamation lawsuit from an Iraqi actress whose photo was used to illustrate how Arab women are more prone to putting on weight. Twitter users blasted the report as misogynistic. Local rights groups issued denunciations. Some Arab writers were appalled by what they described as demeaning stereotypes and centuries-old prejudices. While activists and analysts acknowledge an epidemic of obesity in the Arab world, the case of actress Enas Taleb and ensuing uproar has thrown a light on the issue of body-shaming that is deeply rooted yet rarely discussed in the region.