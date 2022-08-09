AP News Summary at 9:46 a.m. EDT

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials in a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on areas it occupies in southeastern Ukraine. They are blowing up bridges and trains and identifying key targets for the Ukrainian military. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia. One coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern region of Kherson told The Associated Press that its goal is “to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans.” The guerrilla activity has increased as Ukrainian forces step up their attacks and reclaim areas west of the Dnieper River.

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has warned that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific. The warning came as Taipei conducted its own exercises Tuesday to underscore it’s ready to defend itself. Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait. It has also launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills began Thursday. They have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade.

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the biggest stars of the left, congresswoman Ilhan Omar, is facing a challenge from the center in her primary in Minnesota on Tuesday. In Vermont, Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman to represent the state in Congress. In Wisconsin, Democratic Rep. Ron Kind's retirement opens up a congressional seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Minnesota is holding a special election to fill the remaining months of the term of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. Voters will also be picking nominees for a full term representing Hagedorn's district.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

Serena Williams says she is 'evolving away from tennis'

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam event, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Wall Street mixed ahead of this week's inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is mixed ahead ahead of some highly-anticipated inflation data from the government. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.3% while futures for the Dow industrials is up around 0.2% with less than an hour before the opening bell Tuesday. The U.S. Labor Department will release its July report for consumer prices on Wednesday, followed by its producer prices report on Thursday. Investors and economists will look for signs that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes the past few months has worked to bring four-decade-high inflation under control.

Kenya in close presidential election amid prayers for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans are voting in an unusual presidential election. A longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. Economic issues could be more important than the ethnic tensions that have marked past votes with sometimes deadly results. The top candidates are Raila Odinga who has vied for the presidency for a quarter-century and Deputy President William Ruto who stresses his journey from a humble childhood to appeal to millions of struggling Kenyans long accustomed to political dynasties.

'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college

After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.

Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

PARIS (AP) — French environmentalists will try to move a dangerously thin beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater river basin to try and save its life. The mammal measures four meters (13 feet) and an environmentalist said Tuesday that the whale will be transported there for “a period of care” by medics who suspect it is sick and in a race against time. The whale may finally be released back to the open sea if the whale responds to treatment. It wasn’t immediately clear how environmentalists would be able to transfer the whale to the river basin. But French media said it might be use a barge and then a truck.