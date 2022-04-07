AP News Summary at 9:46 a.m. EDT

Ukraine pleads for weapons as fight looms on eastern front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east. Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO member nations on Thursday to send “weapons, weapons, weapons” to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in Kyiv’s northern outskirts. Ukrainian authories are gathering evidence of alleged Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating from Bucha and other towns north of the capital. Elsewhere, the mayor of Mariupol said more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the besieged port city.

Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has suspended the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and ruled that the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia. The decision Thursday comes despite warnings from human rights groups that turning the case over to the kingdom would lead to a cover up of the killing, which has cast suspicions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It also comes as Turkey, which is in an economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia and other countries in its region. A human rights advocate called the Turkish decision “scandalous,” arguing that justice for Khashoggi would not be delivered by Saudi courts.

Shanghai wrestles with food shortages under virus shutdown

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of Shanghai are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls that confine most of its 25 million people to their homes. People in China's business capital have grown frustrated over the government's effort to contain a spreading outbreak, complaining that online grocers often are sold out. Some were given government food packages that lasted a few days, but anxiety is rising over when people can leave their homes. The complaints are an embarrassment for the ruling Communist Party during a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader.

Despite risk of death, Thailand sends Myanmar refugees back

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thailand has sent thousands of people fleeing escalating violence by Myanmar’s military back home despite the risk to their lives, and despite international refugee laws that forbid the return of people to countries where their lives may be in danger. That's according to interviews with refugees, aid groups and Thai authorities themselves. The refugees are now living in limbo, forced to ricochet between both sides of the river dividing the two countries as the fighting in their home villages rages and briefly recedes. Myanmar’s military has killed more than 1,700 people and arrested more than 13,000 since it took over the country's government last year. Thailand insists Myanmar’s refugees return to their embattled homeland voluntarily.

Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sued to protect abortion rights, asking a court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution. The Democratic governor also is seeking to overturn a 176-year-old ban in Michigan that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated. The lawsuit, filed Thursday against prosecutors in 13 counties with an abortion clinic, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority considers allowing states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and potentially overturning the right. The governor, who is up for reelection this year, is expected to request that the Michigan Supreme Court quickly take the case. A favorable decision could enable abortions to continue in Michigan after the federal high court rules.

Seeing Bucha atrocities is turning point for media, viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran journalists who have covered wars and terrorism — who have seen violence and death up close before — said this week's horrific images from Bucha, Ukraine stood out as particularly disturbing. They said sharing graphic photos and videos helps deepen the public's understanding of what is going on, making it personal in a way that drone footage of burned-out buildings or distant explosions never can. Television anchors have warned, even apologized, to viewers about what they would show them. But experts say it is important to bear witness. Several countries imposed additional sanctions on Russia this week, citing the brutality in Bucha as compelling them to do more.

Haunting Canada boarding school shot wins World Press Photo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A haunting image of red dresses hung on crosses along a roadside, with a rainbow in the background, commemorating children who died at a residential school created to assimilate Indigenous children in Canada has won the prestigious World Press Photo award. The image honored Thursday was shot by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken for The New York Times. Jury chair Rena Effendi says “It is a kind of image that sears itself into your memory.” It was not the first recognition for Bracken’s work in the Amsterdam-based competition. She won first prize in the contest’s Contemporary Issues category in 2017 for images of protesters at the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

For Tiger Woods, a Masters walk unlike any other awaits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will put his surgically repaired right leg to the test as he begins his pursuit of a sixth green jacket. The 46-year-old Woods is competing for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021. The rolling hills at Augusta National provide a challenge. The elevation changes are unlike any golfers see regularly on the PGA Tour. Woods says he feels he can be competitive despite not playing competitively for 18 months and that a lot of it will depend on how his leg holds up.

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

REEDVILLE, Va. (AP) — While friendly close contact is essential to dolphin social bonds, sharing space and air can also quickly spread disease. To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Scientists say a highly contagious and lethal virus called cetacean morbillivirus is one of the biggest threats to dolphins and whales worldwide. Human disruptions to marine habitats, including chemical and plastic pollution, boat noise and warming temperatures, weaken marine mammals' immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

