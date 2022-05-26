AP News Summary at 9:46 a.m. EDT

Police face questions over delays in storming Texas school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Texas are facing questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed an Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. Investigators are also unable to say with any certainty whether an armed school district security officer outside Robb Elementary exchanged fire with the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, when he first arrived on Tuesday.

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Misinformation and conspiracy theories about Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, began to spread online only hours after the carnage. Some social media users falsely speculated that the gunman was an immigrant in the country illegally, even though Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed he was a U.S. citizen. Others claimed the gunman was transgender and posted photos of innocent people that they claimed were him. Different conspiracy theories claimed the shooting didn't even happen. Similar waves of misinformation have erupted following past school shootings too, as social media users eager for information spread bogus rumors and wild theories. Tuesday's shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

Russia slams sanctions, seeks to shift blame for food crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow is pressing the West to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis. That crisis is worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products because of the conflict. Britain on Thursday accused Moscow of “trying to hold the world to ransom” and insisted there would be no sanctions relief. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. The war, including a Russian blockade of its ports, has prevented much of that production from leaving the country. Many of those ports are also now heavily mined. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tried to put the blame for the crisis squarely on Western sanctions.

CEO pay up 17% as profits, stocks soar; workers fall behind

NEW YORK (AP) — Pay for CEOs who run the biggest U.S. companies soared 17.1% last year, up to a median of $14.5 million. That's according to the AP's annual pay survey conducted with Equilar. Such raises tower over the 4.4% gain in wages and benefits netted by private-sector workers. The raises for many rank-and-file workers also failed to keep up with inflation, which reached 7% last year. CEO pay took off as stock prices and profits rebounded sharply and the economy roared out of its brief 2020 recession. Because much of a CEO’s compensation is tied to such performance, their pay gains zoomed higher after years of mostly moderating growth.

Dispute over mosque becomes religious flashpoint in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — For nearly three centuries, Muslims and Hindus in India’s Varanasi city have prayed to their gods in a mosque and a temple that are separated by one wall. But that religious coexistence is under threat. Hindus say the Gyanvapi mosque sits on top of the ruins of a medieval-era temple and that the complex still houses Hindu idols and motifs. Muslims contest this claim. The dispute has now turned into a legal battle, the latest in many court cases where Hindu groups have claimed sites of mosques as their rightful property. Critics say such cases spark fears over the status of religious places for India’s Muslims, a minority community that is reeling from attacks by Hindu nationalists.

States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in Congress, and they have also become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, most states have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights. That’s because the vast majority of states are either controlled by Republicans who oppose gun restrictions or are politically split, leading to stalemate. Gun control legislation has even stalled in a few states controlled by Democrats, illustrating the challenge of getting consensus around the frequency of mass shootings in the U.S.

US economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1 but consumers kept spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year even though consumers and businesses kept spending at a solid pace, the government reported Thursday in a slight downgrade of its previous estimate for the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s 1.5% drop in the U.S. gross domestic product does not likely signal the start of a recession. The contraction was caused, in part, by a wider trade gap and by a slower restocking of goods in stores and warehouses, which had built up their inventories in the previous quarter for the 2021 holiday shopping season. Analysts say the economy has likely resumed growing in the current April-June quarter.

Goodbye NYC: Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains

Eight of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. lost population during the first year of the pandemic. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show only Phoenix and San Antonio gained new residents from 2020 to 2021. New York led the way, losing more than 305,000 residents, or about 3.5% of its 2020 population. Among the nation's 10 largest cities, it was followed by Chicago and Los Angeles. Smaller big cities primarily in the Sunbelt gained news residents. Those cities include Austin and Fort Worth in Texas; Jacksonville, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Columbus, Ohio.

Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

HONOLULU (AP) — Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. The move away from daily cleaning gained traction during the pandemic, and industry insiders say it's driven by customer preferences. But others say it has more to do with profit and has allowed hotels to cut their number of housekeepers. The change comes at a time when many of the mostly immigrant women who take these jobs are still reeling from lost work during coronavirus shutdowns.

A look at Queen Elizabeth II's style through the decades

NEW YORK (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II just might have the hardest working wardrobe on the planet. From her tiaras, hats and Hermes scarves to her Launer handbags and even her umbrellas, the queen’s style has been hyper-documented from her birth. Now, more than 70 years into her reign, a look back through the decades shows her style impact from the day she was born. As a young princess and young queen, her fashion choices have included nods to trends and a solid commitment to sensible dressing. True Royalty TV's editor in chief, Nick Bullen, says the queen has never been interested in trend-setting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0