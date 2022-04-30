AP News Summary at 9:46 a.m. EDT

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue, slow Russian advance

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are fighting to hold off a Russian advance aimed at capturing an eastern industrial region along with Ukraine’s last holdout in the southern city of Mairupol. The United Nations is trying to broker an evacuation of civilians holed up with Ukrainian fighters in a steel mill and from other parts of the bombed-out port city. Two women whose husbands belong to the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard say they fear soldiers will be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by the Russians. They shared video and photos with The Associated Press of wounded men with others had open wounds or amputated limbs.

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his view have elevated those races to top-tier status. At stake, say Democrats and others concerned about fair elections, is nothing less than American democracy. One group that has been tracking secretary of state races has identified nearly two dozen Republican candidates who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Autopsy backlog plagues Mississippi, with worst delays in US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that Mississippi has long operated in violation of national standards for death investigations, accruing a severe backlog of autopsies and reports. Autopsies that should take days take weeks. Autopsy reports that should take months take a year or longer. Too few pathologists are doing too many autopsies. Some cases are transferred hundreds of miles to neighboring states for reports without their family’s knowledge. Records sent to AP in April show the office was waiting for about 1,300 reports from as far back as 2011. That leaves criminal cases incomplete. The public safety commissioner hired in 2020 is working to whittle down the backlog and says it's his top priority.

Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proposals to ban stock trading by lawmakers are gaining ground in Congress and on the campaign trail. Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would ban such activity. A similar bill in the Senate has nine supporters. Lawmakers have looked to tighten the rules around trading since several members faced heavy scrutiny for their stock sales during the pandemic. Many Democratic lawmakers facing the toughest reelection races have embraced restrictions on stock trades. Other lawmakers are skeptical of a ban and question how it would be enforced.

Back with the banned: Do Twitter's exiles return under Musk?

QAnon loyalists, neo-Nazis and a former American president: The list of people banned from Twitter is long, but their exile could soon end if Elon Musk buys the platform. Musk, who's the world's richest man, says he is a free speech absolutist. That's led to speculation that he will scrap Twitter's content moderation system, created to address ills like hate speech, misinformation and harassment. While ex-President Donald Trump says he has no plans to return, other Twitter exiles are predicting they'll be allowed back if and when Musk's $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter is approved.

'A huge demand': Ukrainian women train to clear landmines

PEJA, Kosovo (AP) — Learning to identify and defuse explosives is something a 20-year-old English teacher in Ukraine never thought she would have to do. Yet there she was wearing a face shield, armed with a landmine detector and venturing into a field dotted with danger warnings. Russia’s war in Ukraine took her and five other women to Kosovo, where they are attending a course in clearing landmines. Those dangers often remain hidden across the country once combat ends. The 18-day training camp takes place at a private range in Kosovo. The small Balkan country went through a 1998-99 armed conflict that killed about 13,000 people and left thousands of unexploded mines in need of clearing.

Experts: Lawmaker rape case illustrates survivors' trauma

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Experts say the conviction of a former Idaho lawmaker who raped a legislative intern was a rare victory for prosecutors in a justice system that can be fraught with trauma for assault survivors. Aaron von Ehligner was convicted Friday of raping the 19-year-old last year. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says only about 2.8% of sexual assaults ever result in felony convictions. Elizabeth Jeglic is a professor of psychology with the City University of New York who studies sexual assault, public policy and the law. She says sex assault survivors can be further traumatized by the criminal justice process and preventing sexual assault is key.

Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said the suspected twister that moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening damaged 50 to 100 buildings in Sedgwick County. It was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover. Officials said three people were injured in Sedgwick County, including one woman who suffered serious injuries. Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning.

Beijing shuts dine-in services for holidays to stem outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Restaurants in Beijing have been ordered to close dine-in services over the May holidays as the Chinese capital grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities said at a news conference Saturday that dining in restaurants has become an infection risk, citing virus transmissions between diners and staff. Restaurants have been ordered to only provide takeout services from Sunday to Wednesday, during China’s Labor Day holidays. Beijing began mass testing millions of residents earlier this week. Parks and entertainment venue are allowed to operate only at half capacity. The stakes are high as the ruling Communist Party prepares for a major congress this fall at which President Xi Jinping is seeking a third five-year term to reassert his position as China’s unquestioned leader.

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding for schools is driven partly by student headcounts, and emergency provisions in many states allowed them to maintain funding at pre-pandemic levels. But like the billions of dollars of federal relief money that have helped schools weather the crisis, those measures were not meant to last forever. A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled.

