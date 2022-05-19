AP News Summary at 9:47 a.m. EDT

Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail. Associated Press journalists smuggled it out to the world in a tampon. Yuliia Paievska is now in Russian hands, and Mariupol is on the edge of falling. Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. The footage shows her treating wounded Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians. The 53-year-old medic last was seen March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face.

Russian soldier on trial asks victim's widow to forgive him

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine has testified that he shot a civilian on orders from two officers. On Thursday, he pleaded for his victim's widow to forgive him. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin told the court that one officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces. The 21-year-old sergeant said he at first disobeyed his immediate commanding officer’s order to shoot the man. But he said he had to follow the order when it was repeated by another officer. The victim's widow, who was at the trial, said the soldier deserves a life sentence but could be swapped with Russia for a Ukrainian POW.

Wall Street appears headed for another rocky day

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was headed for more losses at the open following the previous day’s rout as investors remained anxious over the impact of persistent high inflation on corporate profits and consumer spending. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.9% lower Thursday before the bell. Shares in Europe and Asia fell sharply after a broad retreat on Wall Street a day ago. On Wednesday, the Dow sank more than 1,100 points, or 3.6%. The S&P 500 had its biggest drop in nearly two years, shedding 4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 4.7%.

Biden has an eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aims to build rapport with the Asian nations’ leaders. Biden will try to send a message to China that Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific. Biden departs Thursday and is set to meet newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Their talks will touch on trade, the global supply chain and North Korea’s nuclear program. Biden will also meet with leaders of the alliance known as the Quad, which includes Japan, Australia and India.

Tea and infomercials: N. Korea fights COVID with few tools

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine. North Korea's main action appears to be isolating suspected patients. That's because it lacks vaccines, intensive care units and other medical assets that ensured millions of sick people in other countries survived. Some experts say the outbreak could cause dire consequences if North Korea doesn't accept international help. They also worry the true scale of the outbreak is being concealed, and some say the country's pandemic response will become a propaganda tool to boost leader Kim Jong Un's image.

Man charged in Buffalo supermarket massacre due in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime or terrorism charges. Payton Gendron livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation. At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.

Spy agencies urged to fix open secret: A lack of diversity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national reckoning over racial inequality sparked by George Floyd’s murder two years ago has gone on behind closed doors inside America’s intelligence agencies. Shortly after his death, employees of the National Security Agency had a call to speak to their director about racism and cultural misunderstandings. One by one, officers spoke about examples of racism that they had seen in America's largest intelligence service. Similar calls took place across the intelligence community. Interviews with retired officers and the community's own data show people of color remain underrepresented across the intelligence community and are less likely to be promoted.

More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless aid last week, but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits is at a 53-year low. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 21,000 to 218,000 for the week ending May 14, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly volatility, rose 8,250 from the previous week to 199,500. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 7 fell again from the previous week, to 1,317,000. That’s the fewest since December 27, 1969.

US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

NEW YORK (AP) — Massachusetts has reported a case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada. Health officials said Wednesday they are looking into whether the case is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa and the rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. Health officials said the U.S. case poses no risk to the public. The Massachusetts resident is hospitalized but in good condition. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who traveled to Nigeria.

FIFA picks 6 female referees, assistants for men's World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar. FIFA has picked three female referees and three female assistant referees among 129 officials for World Cup duty. French referee Stéphanie Frappart has already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League. FIFA’s list also includes a man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January. Janny Sikazwe of Zambia later explained he was suffering with heatstroke.

