AP News Summary at 9:57 a.m. EDT

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

BERLIN (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

US: Prison chaplain used faith and fear to abuse inmates

A former California prison chaplain who pleaded guilty to forcing an inmate to have sex with him is facing sentencing in a federal court. James Theodore Highhouse is alleged to have abused several women at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Highhouse while his lawyers are seeking a two-year term. Highhouse is among five workers at the Bay Area lockup charged in the last 14 months with sexually abusing inmates. Earlier this year, an Associated Press investigation revealed years of sexual misconduct at the Dublin prison, including allegations against the former warden.

Fans of Princess Diana gather to mark her death 25 years ago

LONDON (AP) — Fans of the late Princess Diana have placed tributes outside the gates of her Kensington Palace home, marking the 25th anniversary of her death in a Paris car accident. An arrangement of white chrysanthemums spelling out “Princess Diana” sat among photos and messages left Wednesday by admirers, some of whom said they make annual pilgrimages to the spot to remember the tragedy. Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36, stunning people around the world who felt they knew the princess after seeing her successes and struggles play out on TV screens and newspaper front pages for 17 years. The tributes left outside Kensington Palace on Wednesday were a small reminder of the mountains of flowers piled there in the days after Diana’s death.

Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey of people ages 16 to 40 finds that millennials and Generation Z follow the news but aren't that happy with what they're seeing. The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people in that age group follow news daily, contrary to perceptions that many are tuned out. But only 32% say they enjoy following the news, down sharply from 53% in a similar study seven years ago. The study also shows many young people blame news organizations for spreading misinformation and suggests they have had it with “food-fight journalism” that depicts debates between people with extreme views.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age. They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?

UN weather agency predicts rare 'triple-dip' La Nina in 2022

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is predicting the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious “triple dip” — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide. The World Meteorological Organization says La Nina conditions have strengthened in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific with an increase in trade winds in recent weeks. La Nina is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, as opposed to warming caused by the better-known El Nino.

S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS. The issue of military service for the band’s seven members has been a hot-button topic in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces enlistment in December, when he turns 30. The defense minister told lawmakers he ordered officials to implement a survey quickly. He said his ministry will also look into various other factors such as BTS’s economic impact, the importance of military service and the overall national interest. By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve 18-21 months in the military. But exemptions are granted to certain athletes, musicians and artists.

Stocks are off to a mixed start, remain lower for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a slightly higher start on Wall Street but major indexes remain lower for the week after several days of declines. Technology and health care companies were higher in the early going Wednesday, while energy companies fell along with crude oil prices. The S&P 500 was just barely in the green, the Nasdaq was about half a percent higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Bed Bath & Beyond lost about a quarter of its value after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale. Treasury yields were slightly higher. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed.