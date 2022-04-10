AP News Summary at 10:17 a.m. EDT

Ukraine digs in to fight Russia's looming eastern offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are digging in and Russia’s military is lining up more firepower ahead of an expected showdown in eastern Ukraine. Experts say a full-scale Russian offensive could start within days and become a decisive period in the war. However, questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to wage a successful campaign after Ukraine’s inspired defenders repelled their push to capture the capital, Kyiv. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that Russia’s military is trying to compensate by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from service since 2012. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine for eight years and control parts of a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region.

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

NEW YORK (AP) — The Russian military is bruised and retreating from around Kyiv. There's harsh political repression at home and the Russian economy is battered by Western sanctions, Bow adversaries and allies are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? The answer is probably for now, but maybe not forever. After 22 years as president, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. He also has significant support among the Russian people. Yet, all strong-man states inherently are vulnerable to the unforeseen. Just ask Hosni Mubarak.

Poland-Ukraine ties seen as target of Russian disinformation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West. The concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland and Ukraine are neighbors and allies but they share a difficult history of oppression and bloodshed, and those historical traumas sometimes rise to the surface. Poland has also accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, creating fears that could become another wedge issue that Russia could exploit. Poland's government has issued warnings about Russian provocations and disinformation, hoping to prevent them from succeeding in causing discord.

Living with COVID: Experts divided on UK plan as cases soar

LONDON (AP) — For many in the U.K., the pandemic may as well be over. Mask requirements have been dropped everywhere and free mass testing is a thing of the past. The sense of freedom is widespread even as infections soared in Britain in March, driven by the milder but more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant that’s rapidly spreading around Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. France and Germany have seen similar big spikes in infections in recent weeks, and the number of hospitalizations in the U.K. and France have climbed again. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government is determined to stick to its “living with COVID” plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.

Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president

PARIS (AP) — Voters are queuing up across France for the first round of the country's presidential election. Up to 48 million French voters will be choosing among 12 candidates. French President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, is seeking a second five-year term but is facing a strong challenge from far-right leader Marine Le Pen amid the soaring costs of food, fuel and heating. Unless one candidate gets more than half the nationwide vote, a presidential runoff between the top two vote-getters will take place on April 24. With war raging on the European Union’s eastern border, this French presidential election has significant international implications. Macron is the only front-runner who fully supports the NATO alliance.

Pakistan's PM vows to fight on after Parliament ousts him

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote has set Pakistan on an uncertain political path. Khan has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest Sunday while the political opposition is preparing to install his replacement Monday. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan’s ouster comes amid his cooling relations with the powerful military. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed the U.S. worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington’s displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China.

Experts: Asian population overcount masks community nuances

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say they overcounted the Asian population by 2.6% in the 2020 U.S. census. Some academics and advocates believe that may not be all that it seems on the surface. They say it likely masks great variation in who was counted among different Asian American communities. And they say that the seemingly high participation by Asians may mark a rise in biracial residents who identify as Asian. Experts say grouping Asian communities together under the same race category in the census conceals their wide variety of income, education and health backgrounds. They say it also perpetuates the “model minority” myth of all Asians being affluent and well-educated.

Pope Francis calls for an Easter truce in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis opened Holy Week Sunday with a call for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make room for a negotiated peace, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people.” Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis called for “weapons to be laid down to begin an Easter truce, not to reload weapons and resume fighting, no! A truce to reach peace through real negotiations.”

China makes semi-secret delivery of missiles to Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russian ally Serbia has taken delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a semi-secret operation this weekend, amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the time of the war in Ukraine could threaten the fragile peace in the region. Media and military experts said Sunday that six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems for the Serbian military. The Chinese cargo planes with military markings were pictured at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport. The arms delivery over the territory of at least two NATO-member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China’s growing global reach.

Scheffler chases Masters win, with caddie who knows the way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has never been here before. Never gone to any course with the lead on Sunday in a major championship. Been close a few times, but never in the spotlight as the favorite heading into the final round. Luckily for him, someone will be with Scheffler every step of the way, someone who has taken a few rides around the pressure cooker that is a final round with a Masters win at stake. He hired Ted Scott, who caddied in both of Bubba Watson’s Masters wins, on a test basis five months ago. It has paid huge and fast dividends. They’ll try for their fourth win in the span of six starts together on Sunday.

