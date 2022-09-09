AP News Summary at 10:19 a.m. EDT

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — Bells have tolled around Britain and mourners are flocking to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. King Charles III planned to meet Friday with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. As the United Kingdom began a 10-day mourning period, people worldwide gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen. She died Thursday. In Britain and its former colonies, the admiration for Elizabeth was occasionally mixed with scorn for the institution and the imperial history she represented.

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

Ukrainian nuke plant operating tenuously as war persists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator says Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, caught in the Ukraine-Russia war, is operating in emergency mode with elevated risk. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant came under the control of Russian forces early in the war that started in February but is operated by Ukrainian staff. The plant and surrounding areas have been repeatedly hit by shelling that Russia and Ukraine blame on each other’s forces. The last power line connecting the plant to the Ukrainian electricity grid was cut on Monday, leaving the plant without an outside source of electricity and receiving power for its own safety systems from the only one of the six reactors that remains operational.

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigative reporter Jeff German took on the powerful in four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption. But police say it was one of his latest targets, a county administrator, who fatally stabbed German last weekend. The killing came months after German had written about bullying, favoritism and an inappropriate relationship within an obscure public office. Authorities said Thursday that DNA at the crime scene linked Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to the killing. Police arrested him Wednesday after a brief standoff at his home. Telles was the focus of German’s reporting in the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he sought reelection.

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia officials to take extra security steps ahead of November’s midterm elections. They responded to what they call “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in Coffee County. Their letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.

2 decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two decades after his capture in Pakistan, the self-described mastermind of the Sept. 11 terror attacks is still in a legal limbo. As the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks approaches Sunday, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes continue to sit in a U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay. Their planned trials before a military tribunal have been ceaselessly postponed. The latest setback came last month when pretrial hearings scheduled for early fall were canceled. The delay was one more in a string of disappointments for relatives of the nearly 3,000 victims of the attack.

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stressing his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States. He accuses the U.S. of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his government. State media said Friday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament also passed a law that requires North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack. Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t give specifics.

Wall Street opens broadly higher and is set for weekly gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track to break a three-week losing streak. The benchmark index was up three-quarters of a percent in the early going on Friday, while big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about half a percent. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.

San Quentin inmates find community through tennis

INSIDE SAN QUENTIN STATE PRISON, Calif. (AP) — Every corner of the yard at San Quentin State Prison is filled with activity and energy. There, you’ll find a single tennis court, a handful of regulars and some competitive fun against outsiders. Some of the men learned to play before being imprisoned and others have honed their skills inside. It's a chance for these men to forget life behind bars for a little while.