AP News Summary at 9:53 a.m. EDT

Officials: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a gunman opened fire at a protest convoy led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters. Nine other people were also wounded in the attack. The attack happened on Thursday in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections. The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

Israel counts last votes as Netanyahu's majority firms up

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli election officials are tallying the final votes from national elections, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking likely to reclaim the premiership with a stable majority backed by far-right allies. A last-minute surprise was still possible. A small dovish group could sneak past the electoral threshold needed to enter parliament and hold back the size of Netanyahu’s majority. But the likelihood was small, and members of Netanyahu’s expected coalition were already jockeying for portfolios in what will be Israel’s most right-wing government. Israel held its fifth election in four years on Tuesday, Some 90% of ballots were counted by Thursday morning and final results could come later in the day.

Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.

Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by seizing mayors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russians seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine in the opening stages of the war, mayors, civilian administrators and others say they have been abducted, threatened or beaten to force their cooperation. In some instances, they have been killed. Human rights activists say these actions could constitute a war crime. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said he was abducted from his office and “the bullying and threats did not stop for a minute." He said they tried to force him to continue in his role but he refused. After six days in detention and an intervention from Ukraine's president, he was exchanged for nine Russian prisoners of war and expelled from the occupied city.

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests. The ICBM test was followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles in the morning, drawing swift condemnation by North Korea’s neighbors and the United States, which reacted by extending joint air force exercises with South Korea. South Korea’s military said North Korea later fired three more short-range missiles into waters off its eastern coast. Those launches came an hour after a senior North Korean military official issued a statement threatening retaliation over the extension of the U.S.-South Korea drills.

Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect

The seeds of misinformation about next week's midterm elections were planted in 2020. That's when baseless conspiracy theories about the presidential election took root and festered, helping to spur the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Despite efforts by tech companies to slow their spread, misleading claims about mail ballots, vote tallying and certification never went away. In many cases, the claims are based on debunked allegations of election irregularities or misunderstandings of longtime election practices. Researchers who track misinformation say the volume of false claims offers up a stark reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are threatening to reshape American politics.

In the Amazon, a giant fish helps save the rainforest

CARAUARI, Brazil (AP) — Along the Jurua River, a tributary of the Amazon, riverine settlers and Indigenous villages are working together to promote the sustainable fishing of near magic fish called pirarucu. This fish actually surfaces to breathe. The thriving fish population, and the cooperation that allows it to happen, is a stark contrast with the neighboring Javari River, where a decades-long dispute over fishing led to the killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Illegal fishing is the second most common environmental crime on ostensibly-protected Brazilian land.

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Fort Knox it is not — but the stash of collectibles the building holds is undoubtedly worthy of protection. There’s a rare Pikachu card and a century-old one of baseball great Honus Wagner, which recently sold for $7.25 million in a private sale. In all, $200 million in collectibles are stored in two vaults inside the building, equipped with some of the latest technology to keep the valuable cache safe from harm or thieves.