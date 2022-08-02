AP News Summary at 10:15 a.m. EDT

Watching al-Qaida chief's 'pattern of life' key to his death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seeds of the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida's leader were planted over many months. Years of efforts by U.S. intelligence operatives under four presidents to track Ayman al-Zawahri paid dividends earlier this year, when they located him at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. officials say they built a scale model of the house, knew al-Zawahri was partial to sitting on the home’s balcony and became familiar with his movements by constructing what they called “a pattern of life." Around sunrise Sunday in Kabul, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed him.

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Biden is hailing the operation as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.

Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is believed to be headed for Taiwan on a visit that could significantly escalate tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. It was unclear where Pelosi was headed, but local media in Taiwan reported that she would arrive Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. China, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has warned its military will “never sit idly by” if Pelosi pushes ahead with the visit. China’s military threats have driven concerns of a new crisis over Taiwan that could roil global markets and supply chains.

Wall Street opens down as Pelosi's Asia trip unnerves market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Tuesday amid threats from Beijing over a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The S&P 500 is off half a percent. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrials are also lower. Pelosi has said she is visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan for talks on a variety of topics, including trade and COVID-19. China has warned of “serious consequences” if the trip to the island that it considers it’s own territory goes ahead. Uber shares are soaring after the rideshare operator reported strong second-quarter results. Starbucks delivers its own results later Tuesday.

Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas are deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he won the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state on Tuesday are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states' elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. A secretary of state primary in Washington state includes one candidate who has made voter fraud claims without evidence.

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is having the first test of voters’ feelings since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Its voters were deciding Tuesday whether to allow state lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion. The measure is a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution and voting on it coincided with the state’s primary, when the electorate typically skews conservative and Republican. But Kansas saw a surge in early voting, and that electorate was more Democratic than usual. Supporters of the measure haven’t said whether they will pursue a ban if voters approve the measure, but opponents expect that they would.

Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court has declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization. That designation could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol’s shattered steel plant. Scores of Azov fighters are being held by Moscow since their surrender in mid-May. Russian authorities have opened criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians. The addition of terrorism charges could mean even longer prison sentences. The Azov Regiment dismissed the high court ruling, accusing Russia of “looking for new excuses and explanations for its war crimes.” It urged the U.S. and others to declare Russia a terrorist state.

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

Feds target US companies caught in lucrative shark fin trade

MIAMI (AP) — Every year, the fins of as many as 73 million sharks are sliced from the backs of the majestic sea predators, their bleeding bodies sometimes dumped back into the ocean where they are left to suffocate or die of blood loss. But while the barbaric practice is driven by China, where shark fin soup is a symbol of status for the rich and powerful, America’s seafood industry isn’t immune from the trade. A spate of recent criminal indictments highlights how U.S. companies, taking advantage of a patchwork of federal and state laws, are supplying a market for fins that activists say is as reprehensible as the now-illegal trade in elephant ivory once was.

Italy's salty Po Delta hurting agriculture, fisheries

PORTO TOLLE, Italy (AP) — Drought and unusually hot weather have raised the salt levels in Italy’s largest delta, where the mighty Po River feeds into the Adriatic Sea south of Venice. It’s killing rice fields along with the shellfish that are a key ingredient in one of Italy’s culinary specialties. The impact may be more lasting, as saltwater is leaching inland distances never before recorded, seeping into aquifers. Plants along the banks of the Po River are wilting as they drink in water from salinated aquifers and secondary waterways have dried up, shrinking amphibians and birds’ wetland homes.