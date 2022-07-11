AP News Summary at 9:56 a.m. EDT

Trump associates' ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

An upcoming hearing of the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to examine ties between people in former President Donald Trump's orbit and extremist groups who played a role in the U.S. Capitol riot. Top leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought so far. At least two men close to Trump — longtime friend Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — have known contacts with far-right groups and extremists who, in some cases, are alleged to have been involved in Jan. 6.

Putin extends fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree expanding a fast-track procedure to receive Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians. It's yet another effort to expand Moscow’s influence in war-torn Ukraine. Only residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions were eligible until recently. More than 720,000 residents of the rebel-held areas have received Russian passports between 2019 and this year. Russian missiles pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on Monday in what one administrator described as “absolute terrorism.” The Russian missile strikes targeted a school, a residential building and a warehouse.

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. Congress passed the measure after gun rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. But the White House event comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade. The shooting was a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is in political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Opposition leaders are in discussion to form an all-party government, an urgent requirement of the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund. One lawmaker says main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and a former minister have been proposed for president and prime minister. In a video statement Monday, the first since Saturday’s protests, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that he will stay on until a new government is in place because he wants to work within the constitution.

Unification Church distances itself from Abe's assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The Unification Church has acknowledged that the mother of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member, but that an investigation is ongoing into media speculation that her donations may have angered her son and led to the killing. Police say the suspect told investigators he wanted to kill Abe because of his rumored connection to an organization he resented, which police did not identify. Japanese media reports said it was a religious group, and cited large donations by his mother and his anger over her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive. Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians, was fatally shot last Friday while campaigning for parliamentary elections.

Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker on Monday sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. If the FDA grants the company's request, women would be able to buy the pill from HRA Pharma over the counter, similar to common pain relievers. Birth control pills are available without a prescription in many parts of the world.

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by drops in technology

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets turn cautious ahead of earnings reports from big U.S. companies starting this week and more reports that will show how badly inflation is hitting American businesses and households. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% in the early going Monday, while drops in technology stocks helped send the Nasdaq composite down 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.5%. Twitter sank 7% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would abandon his deal to buy the company, while Twitter said it would sue the billionaire to enforce his commitment to the purchase.

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow. The last two Manhattanhenge sunsets of 2022 are Monday and Tuesday. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term in a 1997 article in the magazine Natural History. Tyson has said that he was inspired by a visit to Stonehenge as a teenager. Manhattanhenge happens about three weeks before the summer solstice and again about three weeks after. That’s when the sun aligns itself perfectly with the Manhattan grid’s east-west streets.