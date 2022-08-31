AP News Summary at 9:56 p.m. EDT

UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang

GENEVA (AP) — A long-awaited report from the U.N. human rights office says China’s discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. The report released Wednesday calls for an urgent response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in Beijing’s campaign to root out terrorism in Xinjiang. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet brushed aside China’s vocal calls for her office not to release the report. Beijing contends the report is part of a Western campaign to smear China’s reputation. The report largely corroborates earlier reporting by advocacy groups and cites “patterns of torture” and arbitrary detention under China's policies to fight extremism.

Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team obstructed the probe. A court filing late Tuesday alleges that government records were concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about the continued presence of classified documents at the property. That allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct legal threat to Trump and those in his orbit, in part because Justice Department officials have historically regarded obstruction as an aggravating factor that tilts in favor of bringing criminal charges in investigations involving the mishandling of classified information.

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues opened back up. U.S. defense and military officials also tell The Associated Press that close to 36,000 service members said in a confidential survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact. That's a dramatic increase over the roughly 20,000 who said that in a similar 2018 survey. The latest figures are certain to anger lawmakers on Capitol Hill who've been critical of the Pentagon’s efforts to get a handle on sexual crimes and misconduct.

Serena wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match. The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week. She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People are waiting in lines for water in Jackson, Mississippi, after the partial failure of the the city water system. Some homes and businesses have running water, but many do not. Flooding of the Pearl River worsened longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. President Joe Biden has declared an emergency over the water problems in Mississippi's capital city. Biden called the city's mayor Wednesday to discuss response efforts. A city news release said the main water-treatment plant had “challenges with water chemistry” Wednesday, which led to a drop in output of water. That caused depletion of water tanks and a sharp decrease in water pressure.

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she's received.

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus. The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions. Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional dose. CDC's advisers will debate that Thursday.

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.” The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States. Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns. The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.

Gorbachev's funeral, burial will reflect his varied legacy

MOSCOW (AP) — The funeral and burial plans for Mikhail Gorbachev will sum up the crosscurrents of his legacy. Final farewells to the former Soviet leader are to be said in the same place where his rigid Soviet predecessors also lay. But he will be buried near men who broke the Soviet mold. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday, is to lie in state on Saturday in Moscow’s House of Unions. The building between the Bolshoi Theater and the Duma, the lower house of parliament, for decades held the bodies of deceased Soviet leaders including Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. But Gorbachev is to be buried in the cemetery of Novodevichy Convent, the resting place for the ousted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and for Boris Yeltsin.