AP News Summary at 9:56 p.m. EDT

Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday. Fetterman spoke haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke. He has acknowledged that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke in May, but said “it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” He also quickly tried to go on offense by attacking Oz’s “gigantic mansions” and his integrity. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored his opponent’s health throughout the debate, though he has hammered Fetterman on the issue repeatedly during the campaign. On Tuesday night, Oz instead attacked Fetterman’s “radical positions.”

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

Doctors say 'fossil fuel addiction' kills, starves millions

A new report from doctors and other health experts says the world's fossil fuel addiction is making the world sicker and is killing people. Tuesday's report in the prestigious medical journal Lancet says extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people. It also says that heat deaths are up 68% among vulnerable groups and that each year pollution from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas kills 1.2 million people worldwide. The Lancet report looks at 43 different health indicators. Report authors say global health problems from global warming are getting worse.

UK's Sunak is first PM of color, but equality fight not over

LONDON (AP) — The news that Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s first prime minister of color was welcomed by many among Britain's large Indian and South Asian communities. But, for many people of color, it’s not so simple. Sunak, 42, will be the first Hindu and the first person of South Asian descent to lead a country that has a long history of colonialism and has often struggled to welcome immigrants from its former colonies — and continues to grapple with racism and wealth inequality. While Sunak's ascent was welcomed as a sign of visible diversity, his background of wealth and privilege is not the norm, and some say more work needs to be done.

Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. That's according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. But Hicks worked at the White House at the time.

LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. The group approached the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday and asked for the agency to begin an investigation. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the opening of the case on Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press.

Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall of sleep apnea machines is expected to drag into next year. That's caused frustration for U.S. patients and led federal officials to consider rare legal steps to speed the replacement effort. Dutch manufacturer Philips has recalled more than 5 million machines worldwide due to foam that can deteriorate, releasing potentially harmful byproducts. While customers were supposed to receive new machines within a year, the company says shipments will continue into 2023. That's left many U.S. patients to choose between using a recalled device or trying other risky remedies. U.S. regulators have warned they may take the unprecedented step of ordering Philips to step up its effort.

Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go'

A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting. Eric Cantu said at a Tuesday news conference that his son is “getting slightly better” but that his many wounds “are great.” Attorney Ben Crump said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him. Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot. After the shooting, the officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.

'They took my big love': Ukraine woman searches for answers

OZERA, Ukraine (AP) — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the cellar doorway as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again. While it is Bucha that has captured the world’s attention, the atrocities there are part of a trail of violence that has spread far and wide. Much of the violence was systemic, not random, conceived and implemented within the command structures of the Russian military, an investigation by The Associated Press and Frontline found. Ukrainian prosecutors say they will address every crime committed in this war, but they are scrambling to triage more than 40,000 war crimes investigations. That left Boikiv on her own to find her husband.