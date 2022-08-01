AP News Summary at 9:57 a.m. EDT

1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set out from the port of Odesa. The departure of the ship laden with corn follows an internationally brokered deal that is expected to finally allow large stores of Ukrainian crops to reach foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni departed Odesa on Monday morning headed for Lebanon. Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion. Ukraine is one of the world’s key breadbaskets.

Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

Even as the Russian war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing a full control over the country’s industrial heartland of the Donbas, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south. The Ukrainian troops have made inroads into the Russian defenses and used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike bridges and military infrastructure in the south, forcing Moscow to divert its forces from the Donbas to counter the new threat. With the war in Ukraine now in its sixth month, the coming weeks may prove decisive for the outcome of the conflict.

Pelosi meets Singapore leaders at start of Asia tour

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held talks with Singapore's leaders at the start of her Asian tour as questions swirl over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. Singapore's Foreign ministry says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed a deeper U.S. engagement with the region but stressed the importance of U.S.-China relations for regional peace. Pelosi didn’t confirm reports that she might visit Taiwan, amid strong warnings from China against any meddling in its affairs with the island democracy, which is claimed by Beijing as its own territory. Pelosi is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Tuesday and South Korea on Thursday, Her schedule on Wednesday is unclear, and there are no details about when she will go to Japan.

AP sources: Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly released. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy appointments in 2020 and 2021.

As fewer kids enroll, big cities face a small schools crisis

CHICAGO (AP) — Across the U.S., COVID-19 relief money is helping to subsidize growing numbers of big-city schools with small numbers of students. When the money runs out in a few years, officials will face a difficult choice: Keep the schools open despite the financial strain, or close them, upsetting communities looking for stability for their children. An analysis by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows more than one in five New York City elementary schools had fewer than 300 students last school year. In Los Angeles, that figure was over one in four. In Chicago it has grown to nearly one in three.

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere

Primary elections are being held in six states on Tuesday. In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback in his campaign for U.S. Senate. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House. Three House Republicans who voted to cross party lines to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly insurrection are also on the ballot Tuesday.

Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters. The announcement comes as the death toll rises from massive flooding in Kentucky and as wildfires in California and Montana explode in size amid windy, hot conditions and force evacuations. The White House says “the impacts of the climate crisis are here.”

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Nichelle Nichols has died. The actor broke ground for Black women on television as the beautiful, no-nonsense communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series. Martin Luther King told Nichols she was an inspiration, encouraging many to open their minds about civil rights. Co-star William Shatner, who shared TV's first interracial kiss with her, called Nichols a beautiful woman who did much to redefine social issues in the U.S. and throughout the world. She also inspired astronaut Mae Jemison, who was thrilled to meet Nichols before becoming the first black woman in space. Nichols was 89.

US begins court battle against publishing giants' merger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government and publishing titan Penguin Random House are set to exchange opening salvos in a federal antitrust trial. The U.S. wants to block the biggest U.S. book publisher from absorbing rival Simon & Schuster. The trial beginning Monday in Washington is a key test of the Biden administration’s antitrust policy. The Justice Department has sued to block the $2.2 billion merger, which would reduce the Big Five U.S. publishers to four. The government’s star witness will be author Stephen King, whose works are published by Simon & Schuster. The two New York-based publishers boast blockbuster authors including Barack and Michelle Obama at Penguin Random House and Hillary Clinton at Simon & Schuster.

Secret ingredient from summer corn lifts Cajun maque choux

A classic dish of Louisiana’s Cajun country is maque choux (“MOCK SHOE”). Its star is fresh summer corn. The sweet kernels are balanced with a savory mix of vegetables and crawfish. But it can be heavy if you add cream. To lighten the recipe, the cooks from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street instead use an element that most cooks throw out — the corn cobs. After you cut the kernels off, use the back of the knife to scrape the cobs and release the starchy “milk.” The liquid adds creamy body. This Creole classic usually is made with crawfish and/or tasso ham. But if those are hard to come by you can opt for smoky andouille sausage. Poblano chilies add earthy flavor and mild heat.