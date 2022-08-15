AP News Summary at 9:57 a.m. EDT

China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation. The announcement threatened to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China. Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own. In those drills, it fired missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait and sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s midline. The two sides split amid civil war in 1949.

Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian government official has denied that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie. However, the remarks on Monday by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the attack. The spokesman said that Iran does not “consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters." Iran has in the past denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite prosecutors and Western governments attributing such attacks to Tehran.

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families. They're also among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump, and both supported his impeachment. But their political fortunes could diverge after Tuesday's primaries. Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off Trump-supported challenger Harriet Hageman, while Murkowski is expected to advance from her primary. Boosting Murkowski's prospects is a nonpartisan primary in which the four candidates who get the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The appeal comes as the U.S. and Russia are holding talks that could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are marking a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul. The rapid takeover triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and has fundamentally transformed the country. On Monday, bearded Taliban fighters staged small victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital. One small group marched past the former U.S. Embassy, chanting “Long live Islam” and “Death to America.” A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan. The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolated. The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid slowed to a trickle.

New Zealand river's personhood status offers hope to Māori

WHANGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — In 2017, New Zealand passed a groundbreaking law granting personhood status to the Whanganui River. The law declares that the river is a living whole, from the mountains to the sea, incorporating all its physical and metaphysical elements. Five years after the law was passed, The Associated Press followed the 290-kilometer (180-mile) river upstream to find out what its status means to those whose lives are entwined with its waters. For many, its enhanced standing has come to reflect a wider rebirth of Māori culture and a chance to reverse generations of discrimination against Māori and degradation of the river.

PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pledging to raise millions out of poverty and turn India into a developed country in the next quarter-century as he marks 75 years since independence from British rule. Wearing a turban with the colors of India's flag, Modi said the world is looking toward India to help resolve global issues. He said billions of dollars are being invested in the country's future as a manufacturing hub. He made no reference to India’s tense ties with neighbors Pakistan and China, or any steps to improve relations. The main opposition Congress party accused the Modi government of leaving opposition parties out of the independence celebrations.

Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago that sent visitors scrambling for safety. The Gurnee Police Department says officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday to Six Flags Great America, about 45 miles north of Chicago. Police say in a statement that the shooting “was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident.” Police say a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the park’s front entrance. The suspects got out and shot at another person in the parking lot before driving away. Police say two people had non-life-threatening wounds. A third had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.

Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.” She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home. Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

New this week: 'House of the Dragon,' Lakers doc and Lovato

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from Demi Lovato, a documentary about Princess Diana that uses only archival footage and the “Game of Thrones” prequel finally arrives on HBO. The high-stakes drama is off the court in “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” a 10-part docuseries on Hulu that details how real estate magnate Jerry Buss’ 1979 acquisition of the team led to its transformation into a championship, multibillion-dollar franchise. And two of this summer’s most delightful theatrical releases “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Mr. Malcolm’s List” are quietly now available to rent on demand and watch from home.