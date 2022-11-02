AP News Summary at 10:36 a.m. EDT

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with some 85% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens have sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to pay what it called “the most horrible price in history” in protest of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. The White House says the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea.

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly told members of the country’s Supreme Court Tuesday night that his election battle against leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has come to an end -- marking one step closer toward a concession after his defeat on Oct. 30. Earlier, the far-right leader stopped short of conceding and instead used his first comments since his loss to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful. Moments after Bolsonaro’s initial remarks, the outgoing president’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, announced that the president had authorized him to begin the process of handing over power.

CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B

Two of the largest U.S pharmacy chains have agreed in principle to pay a total of about $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of powerful prescription opioids. In addition to the deals with CVS Health and Walgreens, a lawyer for local governments said Wednesday that settlement talks continue with Walmart. The developments could amount to the last huge settlements announced in years of litigation between government entities and drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over opioids. Governments say pharmacies were filling prescriptions they should have flagged as inappropriate. Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over two decades.

Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts have salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets. Russia said Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia “believes that the guarantees it has received currently appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement.” Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack. After the announcement of Russia rejoining the deal, wheat futures prices dropped more than 6% in Chicago.

Powell likely to be pressed on whether Fed will slow hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looming over the Federal Reserve meeting that ends Wednesday is a question of intense interest: Just how high will the Fed’s inflation-fighters raise interest rates — and might they slow their rate hikes as soon as next month? The Fed is expected to announce a hefty three-quarter-point hike in its key short-term rate — its fourth straight — which will lead to still-higher loan rates for many businesses and consumers. What many Fed-watchers hope is that Chair Jerome Powell will hint at a news conference that the central bank may ease the pace of its hikes, perhaps to a half-point in December and two quarter-point hikes next year.

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia's crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”

Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing

Tony Hawk's The Skatepark Project has launched a fellowship program, which is training 15 skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management so they can build a skatepark in their neighborhoods. Skateboarding culture expert and sociologist Neftalie Williams said the program was a response to the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. The nonprofit wondered: "How do you take this platform and really take it to the next level, really empower the next generation?” They decided creating a new generation of skateboarding advocates who also understand the mechanics of community organizing is part of the answer.

Analysis: Escaping the Irving saga makes Nash a big winner

Steve Nash might be the big winner in this latest chapter of Brooklyn Nets drama. He's out of it. The team's phrasing that he and the Nets are parting ways is a fancy way to say he doesn't coach there anymore. Some will call it a firing. Others will call it a fortunate break. Whatever happens next in the never-ending string of Kyrie Irving developments won’t be taking up Nash’s time. That's the silver lining for Nash now that this chapter of his basketball life is over.