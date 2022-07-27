AP News Summary at 9:58 p.m. EDT

How the Federal Reserve's rate hikes affect your finances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Higher mortgage rates have sent home sales tumbling. Credit card rates have grown more burdensome, and so have auto loans. Savers are finally receiving yields that are actually visible, while crypto assets are reeling. The Federal Reserve’s move to further tighten credit raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable 0.75 percentage point for a second straight time. The Fed’s latest hike, its fourth since March, will further magnify borrowing costs for homes, cars and credit cards, though many borrowers may not feel the impact immediately.

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation. The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell gave mixed signals about the Fed’s next moves. He stressed that the central bank remains committed to defeating chronically high inflation, while at the same time holding out hope that it may soon shift to smaller rate hikes.

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. North Dakota's latest court action puts it among several states including Wyoming, Kentucky, Louisiana and Utah where judges have temporarily blocked implementation of “trigger laws” while lawsuits play out. The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday. The North Dakota law was set to take effect Thursday. Both developments occurred as hundreds protested an abortion ban bill that advanced in the West Virginia Legislature.

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner. He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

Pelosi to Taiwan would be career capstone, despite warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a political career being tough on China. As a new congresswoman, she dared to unfurl a pro-democracy banner in Beijing's Tiananmen Square during a 1991 visit with other U.S. lawmakers shortly after the student massacre. More than 30 years later, Pelosi’s interest in traveling to Taiwan presents a powerful diplomatic capstone. But it's also sounding grave warnings at the highest levels in Washington and Beijing. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to talk Thursday as the potential trip looms. Whether Pelosi stays or goes will be a defining foreign policy and human rights moment in her role as speaker.

US rocket system enables Ukraine to pummel key supply bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military has used a U.S.-supplied precision rocket system to deliver a morale-lifting knockout punch to a bridge Russia used to supply its forces in an occupied region of southern Ukraine. The deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration in the Kherson region said Ukrainian artillery struck the Antonivskyi Bridge late Tuesday. He says previous Ukranian attacks damaged the bridge last week but the span had to be closed to vehicles on Wednesday. The Ukrainian military confirmed that “surgical strikes” were carried out on the bridge. While the strike makes only a slight dent in Moscow's Ukraine offensive, it showed Russian forces are vulnerable. Western military assistance has been crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks.

Hawaii couple charged with stealing IDs of dead Texas kids

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who federal authorities say lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiracy. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison were arrested Friday in Hawaii. The couple lived for decades under the names of babies who died in Texas in the late 1960s. Prosecutors want the couple held without bail and cite Primrose's secret security clearance and photos of the two in what appeared to be uniforms of the former Russian spy service. Morrison's lawyer says the photos were a joke and the two have followed the law for 30 years.

Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in US Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave scorching the Pacific Northwest is now expected to be hotter and longer than initially predicted. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon is forecasting temperatures of at least 100 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In response, the NWS has extended the excessive heat warning for Portland through Saturday evening. The agency also predicts Portland could break its previous heat wave duration records of six consecutive days that are 95 degrees or warmer. City officials there will expand capacity at emergency overnight cooling shelters starting Wednesday night. Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for much of the state.

Popp powers Germany past France, into Euro 2022 final

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Alexandra Popp scored twice to power Germany to a 2-1 win over France and into the final of the European Championship against England. Germany captain Popp leaped above the French defense with the score at 1-1 to send a bouncing header into the French goal. Popp has scored in all five of Germany’s games so far at the tournament. Popp earlier blasted a powerful shot over France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the 40th for the lead. It was soon canceled out when Kadidiatou Diani’s shot bounced off the post and in off keeper Merle Frohms’ back for an own goal.