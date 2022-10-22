AP News Summary at 9:59 a.m. EDT

Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities have ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance. In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to move deeper into Russian-held territory. They cited a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month.

Johnson returns to UK amid rumors he will run for leader

LONDON (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Britain ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss. He landed in London on Saturday morning. Johnson has not officially said he is running but some allies in the parliamentary party have been loudly calling for his return. Tory lawmakers wishing to enter the race must secure the backing of 100 of their colleagues by 2 p.m. on Monday.

EXPLAINER: Which states have abortion on the ballot?

Voters in a handful of states will weigh in on abortion in this year’s election in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to the states. California, Michigan and Vermont are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while Kentucky is asking if its constitution should be changed to say there is no such right to abortion or government funding for it. Montana is asking voters whether to require medical care and treatment for infants born alive after an attempted abortion.

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action. A risk consultancy says the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe. The war has led to higher energy bills and food prices.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn has grown to Category 3 force as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds increased to 120 mph by early Saturday — and it's expected to grow still further. The storm was centered about 200 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta. The forecast called for Roslyn to take a path close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday night or early Sunday before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday morning.

East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month has woken up to new destruction after tensions erupted the day before. In Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baluch population, state TV aired footage showing a battered city on Saturday after a day of protests. Meanwhile witnesses say antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran. The outburst of protests come as demonstrations across Iran continue over the the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. The protests have morphed into the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement.

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni has been sworn into office as Italy's premier, the first woman to hold that office. Her three-party coalition is the first far-right-led government in the country since the end of World War II. Meloni took the oath of office on Saturday before the Italian president at the presidential palace. Her 24 ministers also took oaths of office. The Brothers of Italy party she co-founded 10 years ago has neo-fascist roots. The party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The four-time champion United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined. The tournament has been expanded to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. team will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023.