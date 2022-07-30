AP News Summary at 9:59 a.m. EDT

Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms are forecast in coming days as rescue crews struggle to get into the hard-hit areas, which include some of the poorest places in America. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster, seeking to speed relief money to the needy. The flooding is the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges afflicting parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier in the week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross have a duty to react after an attack on a prison complex killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the deaths of the POWs on Friday at the prison in a separatist-controlled area of eastern Ukraine. Both sides alleged the attack was intended to cover up atrocities. Zelenskyy called it “a deliberate mass murder." The Red Cross says it has requested access to the prison “to determine the health and condition of all the people present" at the time of the attack. Russia has released the names of 48 Ukrainian POWs who died in the attack.

Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the 'former guy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — One month into his presidency, Joe Biden made clear his distaste for even naming the man he'd ousted from the Oval Office. “I’m tired of talking about Trump,” the new president said. But these days, Biden is eagerly naming and singling out the “former guy” in remarks and on social media. Biden's elevating Donald Trump in ways that he and White House aides didn’t do during the first 18 months of his term. For some Democrats, Biden’s willingness to engage directly with Trump was overdue. Biden himself has made no secret of the fact that he is hungry to run against Trump again in 2024.

Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural 'genocide'

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says the attempt to eliminate Indigenous culture in Canada through its residential school system amounted to a cultural “genocide.” Speaking to reporters while en route home from Canada on Saturday, Francis said he didn’t use the term during his trip to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in the schools because it never came to mind. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined in 2015 that the forced removal of Indigenous children from their homes and placement in the residential schools to assimilate them constituted a “cultural genocide.” In the main apology of his Canada trip, Francis spoke of “cultural destruction” but didn’t use the term “cultural genocide” as some school survivors had expected.

Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have stormed into Iraq's parliament to protest government formation efforts lead by his rivals from Iran-backed groups. The protesters flooded into the assembly building after bringing down the security walls around the area in the second such breach this week. Iraqi security forces first used tear gas and sound bombs on Saturday to try to repel the demonstrators but then backed off. Protesters used ropes to tear down cement walls leading to the heavily fortified district, known as Baghdad's Green Zone. The protesters are followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who called for the demonstrations against the formation of the next government by Iran-backed political groups.

In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

LONDON (AP) — Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine could leave millions of people in Africa unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease. Scientists say that and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans unlike the campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccination won’t be necessary to curb monkeypox outbreaks. They think targeted vaccination, along with other measures, could be enough to shut down the multiple outbreaks. Monkeypox is much harder to spread than the coronavirus. But experts warn that if the disease spills over into general populations, the need for vaccines could intensify, especially if it becomes entrenched in new regions.

Indiana Senate to vote on near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators are set to meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a near-total abortion ban. Passage Saturday would send the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion. But the GOP splintered after the rape and incest exceptions remained in the bill, and it wasn’t clear whether enough anti-abortion lawmakers would support it for passage.

Jewish volunteers bond with Ukrainian kids at summer camp

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A summer camp in Poland's capital has brought Jewish volunteers originally from Russia or other parts of the former Soviet Union to mentor Ukrainian refugee children. Jewish organizations set up the camp in Warsaw to bring some joy to children traumatized by war, to help prepare them for new school year in Poland and to give their mothers some time to themselves. The organizers say the endeavor fulfilled a desire to help people in need that is both universal and central to Judaism. A Russian-born rabbi who lives in California and worked with small children at the camp says the suffering Jews endured for centuries creates an obligation to help those suffering now.

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.