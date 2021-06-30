AP, others win records lawsuit against Wisconsin legislators

According to the lawsuit, Amanda Jorgenson, a manager in the Legislature's human resources office, said in an email to the media outlets that the office treats internal employee complaints as confidentially as possible and that the woman's privacy outweighed the public interest in the documents.

Wisconsin law allows records custodians to apply such balancing tests. The media outlets argued that the state's open records law presumes complete access to government records and denial of requests is contrary to the public interest. They maintained Fuller and the Assembly had no valid basis for denial.

The Assembly released redacted versions of the records in August after the woman gave The Capital Times details of her complaint. The media outlets challenged the redactions that same month as part of the lawsuit.

Those documents revealed that Gruszynski told the woman as they sat at the bar that he had had his eye on her for years and asked her to have sex with him. She refused, reminding him that he was married and that sex between a legislator and an aide would be inappropriate. She then left the bar.