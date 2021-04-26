AP PHOTOS: Faces new and familiar at a most unusual Oscars

The pandemic-era ceremony at the first-time Oscars home of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles was streamlined and socially distanced, lacking crowds and many if not most of the traditions that mark Hollywood’s biggest night.

Some things never change, though. The red carpet was scaled back and modest, but the fashion wasn’t, and the men turned as many heads as the women. LaKeith Stanfield, nominated for best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” wore a swinging black jumpsuit straight from the 1970s. Leslie Odom Jr. wore a striking gold suit and matching shirt, though he wouldn’t win an Oscar to go with it in either of his two nominations for “One Night in Miami.”