AP PHOTOS: Football fans fill stadiums as NFL season opens
AP

AP PHOTOS: Football fans fill stadiums as NFL season opens

NEW YORK (AP) — Football fans put on a show to mark the opening of the NFL season, filling stadiums around the country for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted sporting events everywhere.

From New England to Los Angeles, fans with painted faces and dressed in all kinds of interesting garb and headgear cheered on their teams in stadiums allowed to fill their seats to capacity.

Restrictions varied in different cities with the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints the only teams requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination to enter.

Many teams asked unvaccinated fans to wear masks.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

